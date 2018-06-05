Big Bend



Driving through the desert, we think of the children

deciding to lie down for a rest, holding hands.

We wonder at their parents. We are driving to the river,

cool and relaxed, squinting in the early sun

despite our dark glasses. We want to touch the river,

maybe wade there, lie down in the cool water

and let ourselves be carried down river. We want to

echo our voices against the canyon walls.

We think of the children, and their parents, setting out

across the wide desert, still cool and dripping

from crossing the river. Sheep graze on the other side

as we sit in the shade of the canyon, cool

from the river though the day’s already burning

and somewhere the children are walking, holding hands,

thinking of the river, their parents and home

as they look across the desert and seem to see a river

quivering the air like a dream. We are driving,

cool and refreshed and talking of our plans

for when we get home from the desert; we are listening

to music or news of what’s happened far away

but we’re thinking of the river and the canyon, and of

the children walking slowly, holding each other

across the wide desert, alone.

Header photo of the Rio Grande at Big Bend National Park by Goodfreephotos_com, courtesy Pixabay.