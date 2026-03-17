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Poetry
·1 min read

One Poem by Michael Garrigan

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Bird Song According to
Stone Swimmer

When it’s all I can hear
              I’m reminded of how eels love,
                          without the world knowing.

I choose the way of the birds
              letting everything see the joy of waking,
                          of feeding one another, of the sun.

In moments when the woods are quiet,
              I think about succession and how lightning
                          bugs only exist when they blink in the dark;

I grow into a field of ferns
              waiting for a breeze to rustle
                          my softness and reveal hidden nettles;

I think about elk once gathering and dipping
              across these mountains and how their bugles
                          must have sounded against hard chestnut,

how so much fed on that fruit hidden in spiny
              burs until first frost, how so much shade was given
                          to sweltering life, how listening is an act of love.

  

   

  

Michael GarriganMichael Garrigan writes and teaches along the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania. He is the author of three poetry collections, Ghost Hunting Glaciers (winner of the Grayson Books Poetry Prize), River, Amen (winner of the Weatherford Award for Poetry), and Robbing the Pillars, and his writing has appeared in Orion, Water~Stone Review, and North American Review and has been nominated for Best of the Net, Best Small Fictions, Best Spiritual Literature, and the Pushcart Prize. He was the artist in residence for the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area and he believes every watershed should have a poet laureate.

Header photo by IZZ HAZEL, courtesy Shutterstock.

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