One Poem by Michael Garrigan

Bird Song According to

Stone Swimmer

When it’s all I can hear

I’m reminded of how eels love,

without the world knowing.

I choose the way of the birds

letting everything see the joy of waking,

of feeding one another, of the sun.

In moments when the woods are quiet,

I think about succession and how lightning

bugs only exist when they blink in the dark;

I grow into a field of ferns

waiting for a breeze to rustle

my softness and reveal hidden nettles;

I think about elk once gathering and dipping

across these mountains and how their bugles

must have sounded against hard chestnut,

how so much fed on that fruit hidden in spiny

burs until first frost, how so much shade was given

to sweltering life, how listening is an act of love.