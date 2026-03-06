Three Poems by Laura Long

Grounded

The moon is a scar on the lip of a clarinet player

who hunts mushrooms in the cool of the morning,

tucking gilled flesh into a basket.

He is two hours from a road.

His dog pads at his side so quietly

she reminds him of smoke. Her name is Puerta

because as a puppy he had plucked her

from a door riding a flooded river.

Crows caw, titmice flute, and squirrels squiggle

in the maze of trees overhead, tracking the intruders.

The broadcast is mown into by the loud burry

chortle of an airplane, invisible in gray sheet of sky,

maybe crammed with people sipping coffee,

or loaded with baby grand pianos, kidneys

in cold boxes, French pistols, blood oranges, meteors

that landed in wheat fields. Anything could be up there.

He bends down to stroke Puerta’s ear

and catches the smell of forest dirt on his fingers,

ancient recipe, fresh brew, boogie-woogie

with notes of leaf and root, stone and dew.

Mud Sparrows

after the heretical Gospel of Saint Thomas



As willow strands drifted in the river,

braiding and unbraiding the light,

a shirtless boy molded mud into sparrows

and breathed into their beaks. He was trying

to make whistles. The birds opened their eyes,

to the surprise of the kid, known as Hey Zeus

to his buddies. The sparrows shook

their wings and darted into the reeds.

Today the offspring wander the earth,

glimpsed but never caught. A mud-colored

sparrow with asymmetrical eyes

drops into a neighborhood or by a lone house

in the desert, perches on a windowsill, and trills

with raucous tenderness, like a honey-noted

thrush crossed with a gossipy crow.

Only the half-healed stop what they’re doing

to listen to the mud sparrow, someone who

has been forgiven yet waits to be loved,

and someone whose heart secretly cracks

when a certain name gets mentioned,

and those whose once-broken bones ache

when rain lurks in the air for hours, for days,

until finally glints of water appear mid-air,

needles of light as startling as distant laughter

which becomes lavender with a tongue curl

and extra puff of breath. A whiff of lavender.

On the old turnpike, thinking about what we make in this world

Morning light glistens in the windows

of a brick warehouse, the rows of panes

glossy with moving shadows as if drawn

from the river that runs by the road, hauling

its silk through the mountains, a few hours

from where I grew up. I drive by a bowling alley,

Galaxy Lanes, Where the Good Times Roll,

boarded up. Trees drunk on July tilt and weave

around houses. Sidewalks are edged by marigolds,

tiny cauliflowers of distilled sunlight, frills

on parade floats. A spotted hound prances ahead

of a guy in a Clash t-shirt. A Skylark

in a dirt yard flashes polished fins. Then this speck

of a town is gone. But just before the road

opens to sloped pastures dotted with inky cows

and winds up into the Monongahela forest,

a three-story house appears that is painted

such ripe green I hear my mother—the mother

of my childhood—cry out, “Why would

anyone paint a house that color?”

I want to swing on the swing

on that deep bright porch and become a pea

in a pod, or a stalk in a field of corn

flaunting my tassels to the sky and the larks.

One rainy morning, I pushed a blue crayon

across the top of a piece of paper while my dad,

who rarely sang, sang, “You get a line, I’ll get a pole,

honey. You get a line, I’ll get a pole, babe.”

When I let my mind go quiet,

I hear his long-gone voice soften into lilt,

“You get a line, I’ll get a pole, we’ll go fishin’

at the crawdad ho-ole, honey, baby, of mine.”

The tune rearranged everything

even the numbers on the calendar

and the rain pearled on the window and that’s why

that house is painted so green.