Constellation



1.

Before we start shooting salt into the sky

to cool the planet and cloud our days,

perhaps we should simply

sit down in the shade

with stories, of moons that break open into flowers,

of foxes that sleep at the foot of our beds

to keep our feet wild. And before we start dreaming

floating cities adrift on a rising

ocean, perhaps we should undress ourselves

of who we’ve become, slip out of the habits

we’ve devised to feign our innocence, and swim

out into the deeper water

until whatever’s still phosphorescent

within us glows like small constellations

beneath which the huge, warm-blooded swimmers,

with minds and memories, and songs that might teach us

new ways to hear, are moving through the darkness.



2.

Imagine the feel of their huge backs rubbing

against our pale feet, as they move on through the night.

Routine Weather



When I reach home, I take off my sweats, release

my undirected weather, empty the trash cans

and make the many beds that are tumbled and tossed

in the bedrooms inside me; then I drain the black oil

and muzzle the guard dogs, who take themselves out

for a walk while I cook up my socks and old shoes,

humming an anthem I played for my friends

in the dorm room—about freedom and dusty back roads

to nowhere but some hobo’s secondhand life

while I made up a career. It was there, I realize,

that I lost the leather jacket that seemed to make me interesting,

those slick boots whose heels won me arguments, that hat

that made my long hair flow like potency itself,

while I moaned the blues like a field hand and headed

reluctantly off to my day-job delivering

flowers to secretaries screwed by their bosses

and housewives screwed by the suburbs. So I sit here

naked as a chicken leg steaming on a dinner plate,

a man sliding free of his sleeping bag naked

as an earthworm, who stands now and walks through the trees

looking for a path to the picnic and wondering

whether that whispering in the distance is a waterfall

or just another ravenous machine.

