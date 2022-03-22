Two Poems by Michael Hettich

Another Kind of Silence

Sometimes the world grows louder, you realize,

just as the day falls still

and insects whose names you’ll never know

start screaming and laughing, scaping their wings,

then falling silent. It’s as though there were some

technology that could capture your dreams

and throw them on a screen, to show you to yourself

and confuse you more deeply, you who are not

alone but live in solitude, never

seeing anyone but yourself, even

when you are talking with your friends and family,

even when you’re moving through a crowd, thinking

Everything is wild at its core, even

half-asleep evenings in front of the TV,

even listless afternoons shopping

for nick-nacks, or food. And food is especially

wild. Just think of all those apples

and grains of rice, just think of that wine

ripening as grapes in the bright sun of some

foreign country, the bees and even

the bats zig-zagging through the gloaming, singing

to each other as they feast—another kind of silence:

music your ears are not built to hear,

like the roots of these trees, humming as they soak up

the puddles that have deepened for so many days

you hardly remember how the sunlight feels

on your body, how it makes you squint

and see things differently, the way it makes everything

waver and shimmer, like a mirage

you walk toward, never arriving.

Extinctions

In the back yard we stood in the twilight and watched

thousands of birds flying south.

We wondered if anyone knew who they were,

and we wondered how they knew where to go, whether

we’d ever have any sense of where

we were or were going. Of course we were just children.

In the house, our parents were turning on lights

and walking around with purpose, talking

loudly about things we couldn’t understand,

things they would shush when we walked into the room.

We could see their shapes though the living room window

as we stood there, looking up into the sky

at those thousands and thousands of small lives, flying

somewhere, yelping and singing to each other

as they flew. And when it was too dark to see

we turned and went inside for dinner.