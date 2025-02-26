One Poem by Emily Light

Central Jersey Roads

I’ve only ever been here, in an eternity of Januarys.

People have told me about other places,

just never the roads leading in or out

of those states, or about the bridges

one might enter by. I’ve known the old

Ridge Road bridge that haunted Monmouth Junction

years after it was abandoned to a highway bypass,

how it became a birdcage in the woods’ ribs,

the birds like little hearts beating and leaving.

Most bridges in my life are made of ice,

promising more than they can deliver

and too slippery for my feet,

too heel-achingly cold.

These Central Jersey roads

change names suddenly between towns

or when they straighten after a sharp right

so that I lose sight of where I’ve been

and where I intended to go.

What can I do except drink the water I will never ford,

suck the icicle dripping from my house’s broken gutters

until it numbs my cheek, look up at the Wolf Moon, alone

in an otherwise invisible sky and think,

Of course it’s small. It’s January.