One Poem by Krissy Kludt

Last

In the hills I was

called to open.

Dusk now. Lilac dim murmurs

over mountain glow; in golden oak,

shadows rouse. I press palm to dust, rub

soft grains between fingers, touch

chest, forehead, my hair.

This place is in me now.

Acorn woodpecker, quiet tonight,

spies me passing, red head and the flame

of one green eye. Warmth invites skin to mingle

with creosote-buttered air.

Crickets call above frenzied ants;

owl and I watch each other through

crooked oaken lattice; I wonder

who rustles, invisible,

low in the oats.

hill-top

sun-bleed

I whisper:

Thank you for loving me.

Warm wind winds my words around me,

out, away, into the night—

I should hurry now.

black-tailed deer

vulture drift

thistle crackle

wander down

Every poem is a goodbye I

can’t stop saying.



Inspired by the opening of Alison Granucci’s poem “In the woods I was.”