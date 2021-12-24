Two Poems by Emily Light

Some things will linger

[Your happiness] is too easy… Nothing costs enough here.

– John the Savage, Brave New World



When he ran his scooter into the stone wall hedging the sidewalk,

my son was gazing at chemtrail clouds lit to beauty by sunset.

Not everything is an archetype, my students often admonish.

Of course that’s true—not everything fits

into clear-cut categories. Not everything is meant for

unambiguous names or histories to bequeath them trajectories.

That’s too easy for the smoke unfolding

from the Amazon Prime truck’s undercarriage,

for the yellowed pines lining the highway,

for the rainbow puddles on the road’s soiled shoulders

where my son now stands, bleeding.

Central Jersey Sonnet

Up here, everyone talks of you like the middle school boy’s

Canadian girlfriend we all know doesn’t exist.

You have spent so long living in my memory

Part of who I grew to become includes you.

Your quiet was the moment between ticks of a car

Resting after a winter drive. Quiet like snowballs stacked

On a cul-de-sac curb. You were flat as a tablecloth

After someone’s mother smoothed it with her hand.

I left you of necessity, and now I’m drinking nostalgia’s toxicity,

Thinking of you as the awkward teenage dog years, without definite shape

Between farm and city. You were marching band music in August,

Sunday’s megaphoned church organ, dead cicadas

And polluted bullfrogs. You are the bandana over my eyes,

Everything I worked for paved before I could cash you out.