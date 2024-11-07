Ghost Pipe

Flowers rooted in mushrooms rise from dead leaves,

they open like periscopes breaking the ocean’s meniscus

to spy the perfect spot to strike disaster. It’s past

election day, past the Blood Moon eclipse and we

are the shrapnel of something that happened

so long ago we’ve lost the origin.

The ghost pipes’ bowed white heads startle hikers,

spook even the chipmunks from trampling them.

By fall they’re dark and erect as a middle finger.

Earth pulls them back into herself with a long inhale

like she may as well get a little high before the end.

We all know that even the hottest anger,

sustained for so long, has to burn itself out.

Each one of us is a bent neck that forgot

how to make chlorophyll. A withered sneer

whose dead body will decompose in the woods

and let its ghost smoke ascend into the canopy.