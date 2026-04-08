Two Poems by Carson Colenbaugh

Proctor Creek

That ripe sewage scent is anaerobia’s byproduct:

bacterial mouthfuls packed with saturated leaves,

slipped bark, accumulations of deer, rabbit,

bluegill & snail droppings. The dank odor strengthens

with stagnation. Beaver dams block debris all along

this tributary, snagging flotsam, litterfall,

convenience store wrappers. Upstream, last year’s bright

pasture is infested with builders; silt works its way

into the mix. Once that gleaming land was Don’s, a field

with tractors out back, willow oaks shading every June.

Now it’s a gruel of rebar, lumber, aggregate.

Creeks & fields are precious things, falling always

into the same successional cycles; pines & weeds,

sediment, warehouses or twiggy dams. The constants

careening such systems are mostly unchangeable

as is the sole urge of us animals, that need

to stop flow, fight decay. Isn’t it the inherent

nature of things to be emptied & filled again:

Don’s land, the river valleys? All trees gets chewed

into lodges or tract homes planting some codger’s

useless meadow, though these identical processes

are hardly comparable. Paddling this creek, passing

the golf course, that much is clear. Each copied day

I look on our work, snaring myself or burrowing

deep into the bone-den we make. And when the light

at last swims free of its gaps I’ll weave a woody

bed of the world and sleep on what will come of us.

Monk’s Mound Meditation

Dad sifted Cahokia’s dregs at age twelve, found coiled

shrapnel: shells crammed in soil: smooth but baring fractures,

cracks formed beneath the molars of hard decay.

In millenia gone, those conchs held deep sips

steeped in herbal sacrament. They rose to wet lips,

traces of yaupon trapped in their bicarbonate seams.

Yaupon, which grows as weeping masses in lowcountry:

by my grandmother’s house, across meted bounds of chain,

searing waters: the native source for grass-weavers,

their dugouts once lining shores like moored gators,

those people who lugged that rootstock, those leaves, from sea

to the Mississippi, to Cahokia to join

hands in drink & dance. It energized their voices,

we learned. They left residues that Dad unknowingly

brushed one June, far from Chicago’s steel temples

and not long after the just death of DDT,

that beast which clawed sky from the lungs of songbirds,

melted eggs, loitered fresh for later consumption.

Fall is approaching here. Every weekend I sweep

shattered beer bottles from the lawn. Trucks pass-by

pluming smoke to eradicate mosquitoes,

they float a stark aroma, they stink of chemical

futures, cuing moans from five-thousand wings, sticking

sacred-deep, hanging on the surface of things for years.