Four Poems by Bob Hicok

On hoping to see one monarch butterfly this summer

The ult

imate hu

man race is to

find & name

all the spec

ies that ex

ist before

we kill

them. I

hate rad

ically en

jambed p

oems but

it should

hurt to

read about

our stu

pidity.

Imagine a

world with

out in

dustry and

with bu

ffalo and

carrier

pigeons

and then

your head

will bloom

with azaleas

on the

inside where

imagination

keeps a

summer home. I’ve

seen two bears

up close and

no wolves e

ven though

they used

to own

this place. But

I have five

spatulas so

there’s reason

to think I

can flip

an egg in an

egg emer

gency and one

Zippo I use

to hold my

place in

books, two of

many just

ification

s for all my

stuff and all

your stuff

that add

up to no

thing.

The thing we are doing is insane

The orchestra of birds warms up

as the sun rises and I wonder

if we should hold Christmas early

for the kids who won’t make it

to December, I love the birds

and morning’s work ethic

and every day there isn’t

another school shooting is heaven

for a while, the world sounds

so peaceful and flutish, I would say

oboeish right now, I hear a bit

of triangle even, reminding me

of Tchaikovsky’s symphony

for triangle and spoons,

but I’ve heard nothing like a gunshot

ever in nature unless the snap

of tree limbs in an ice storm

counts, and Hanukkah

and all its spellings

and Halloween and July Fourth

should be celebrated with dreidels

and candy and firecrackers

every day if we’re not

going to fix the problem we’re having

keeping kids alive, wasn’t this poem

going to be an aubade,

I hear my inner conch shell ask

when I hold my inner ear to it,

but no, this was going to be

whatever this is, a lament,

a complaint, a wish made

as too many candles

on too many cakes

will never be blown out

How I proposed to my wife

While on my knee that needs to be replaced,

I said I don’t have health insurance,

you have health insurance, let’s get married,

and she said this is exactly

as I always dreamed it would be

in a country that values guns

more than life itself. Now take away

me getting down on my knee and the bit

about guns and the bit about

dreaming of marriage her whole life

and you have an accurate picture of romance

in the States in 2023. Not

that the bit about guns isn’t true.

But my position is you can and probably should lie

throughout a poem but not at the end

and not about dogs and not about what love is

and isn’t, it is me making her breakfast

every morning but is not me

making her poached eggs, she likes oatmeal

and pancakes on Sundays

and me naked and clothed, limping

or wearing a fez if I had a fez to wear

and insured against the ills that befall the flesh

in a country that values corporations

and guns and for the longest time baseball

more than life itself. But baseball

isn’t very popular anymore, I know

players are out there trotting around diamonds

but who pays attention with all the people

being shot and trying not to be one of them

and robbing banks to pay the dentist

eight hundred dollars for pulling a tooth

or the elbow guy two hundred for looking at

and confirming that, yes, this is your elbow

and yes, pain certainly hurts.

For some reason, moonlight asked me to write this poem

I once saved a man’s tongue by jamming a pen

in his mouth during a grand mal seizure.

His skin glistened in streetlight

on Cherry Street in Grand Rapids

as the rope knots of his muscles tightened.

When the pen broke, blue ink couldn’t think

of anything to say all over his face.

People stopped what they were doing

to be terrified by how delicate the electronics

of a mind are, to be helpless together

instead of helpless alone. He sat with his back

to a building for a long time after the seizure.

I told him about the pen and ink as the kite

of his spirit settled back into his body

from wherever it had flown. You know the feeling

in summer after a storm passes and the birds

start gossiping again and the sun remembers us

and time itself seems to shine? I should have asked

if he was that feeling in a torn white shirt

and not if he needed help getting home,

which everyone needs and almost no one gets.

He said no, thanked me, climbed out

of our conversation and walked

from one island of streetlight to another

until he turned a corner and entered memory,

that thimble with an appetite for oceans and skies.