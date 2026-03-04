Three Poems by Daniel Lassell

Frame

In the underworld, I expect

no further breathing.

No air, no tension.

Why would I fear it?

Look around. Wind combs

garish pollen from fields,

the body’s narrow altar

given nothing,

then given much.

In the underworld, fruition

will not matter.

Religion will whisper like

a distant pond.

On my hell-porch, I will

laugh with friends

about what the prophets knew

but did not share.

There will be no more

churchgoing, no more of that

ever-present asking,

Won’t you join us?

No more holiness lobbed

as a wall against fears,

no more plotting

a fever, that if given enough

it could defeat

the advancing, limitless gray.

Prayers?

I’ve prayed myself free.

In the underworld, I will

be surrounded with a constant

emptying that speaks:

I am your hell,

here is your loosening joy.

The textured abyss will

cool my toes.

There will always be

another room,

ever a lowering spear

winnowing at the self,

ever a reflecting cave

or palace.

Ritter Park Cabin

West Virginia, 2011-2014



A bat circled my head one night.

I woke to the chittering,

sprang for a broom to hook open

the bathroom door, to thwack

it into that room, to command it

gone. When its wings

flecked against my hair, I thought

I was bitten like the laughing teens

who yanked up my mailbox

and tossed it over the dog

park’s fence, or the morning

a raccoon pattered

down my chimney and hissed

along the rafters, how I left

the broom steady yet tedious

in its angle.

When I reopened my bathroom

door after the bat,

it had disappeared—so now,

it will be there forever.

That’s how fear works.

Downward Rooms

I didn’t know what the miners searched for,

but their eagerness made me eager too.

I wandered those uneven rooms, touched

the soot that so enamored them, the corners,

the chalk markers that pointed here, there,

that way. I was not like these men,

heaving their shoulders against darkness, a face

that doesn’t face them, it crumbles away.

When they called me closer, I recognized

the rock’s shape: my own. They insisted

that gems fruit under pressure, given time.

That the stories and memories of my lifetime

were asking for new light. They cheered me on

as I chipped the wall apart.

But grief is grief, I realized; it lives

enough already in the soil and forests, more

commonplace than joy. The miners enjoyed

the hunt, whereas I enjoyed the peace

intrinsic in any calm, thinking that fulfillment

rests between chaos and comfort.

The men slapped my back and laughed,

then lobbed fragments into carts.

They thought to illuminate something meant to

cherish it. That’s not gratitude, I said,

that’s just performance. But they would not

listen, shrinking into their elevator.