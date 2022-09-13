Two Poems by Daniel Lassell

On Labor

for my son





B., do you remember the crane

that raised up that worker

to tie a rope to a tree,

then how he took a chainsaw to it?

The branches shook apart.

The workers shoved the tree

into a woodchipper.

And you mimicked the sound

all afternoon.

At night I read you a story

about electricity.

How it is pulled from earth,

so many coal workers

beneath ground tearing it apart.

The illustrations were horrific

and yet,

I read you that story anyway.

B., light in the world

doesn’t mean taking light from

somewhere else.

Remember the earth like a prism:

light in and more out.

This is how shadows work.

They cover and cover.

Temple of Salt

an erasure of Genesis 4:15-5:29





finding god began

in likeness

his name

all the

days lived

lived after

all the

days lived

and died

all the

days

all the

days his

name