Letter to America

Where I walk the land is way-worn. The peregrine

swoops into coastal sagebrush, then pivots

through and upon the current, drifting in light—:

she circles out over and into her beach-bur nest,

makes herself into shadow that tenders her wild

and dusky knowledge, her mother-wit.

*

Wind, water, bush-whack, turf cutter, bog-hoe

once gouged these sandstone bluffs.

Late morning fog moves over round humps of chamise.

Children play beneath and pull at witches broom

under the bent pine. Their voices rise and vanish.

I would make of us good heart so we could move

these forms of wildness through our Constitution

and pull ourselves, rusted and begrimed,

toward purification. Just as climbing milkweed

on the coastline strata toughens into bloom,

so might we, stained and straggled by fierce weather,

climb up and into our history, look down its steep slant

and stop a while:

fetch home spiritual things.

Like wild clematis and cabbage, find the tawny

grammar that will hinge us to its spine.