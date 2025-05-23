THE 16TH ANNUAL CONTEST IN POETRY, NONFICTION & FICTION IS NOW OPEN! DEADLINE: SEPT. 1.
Three Poems by Todd Boss

As Deep as an Inch

a crown-
ing awn of

wild emmer
wheat spike-

lets, fallen,
will open &

pawl, open
& pawl—

as nights’
& days’

humidities
go round—

to cinch its
dry rattle

of seed
into ground.

So profound
are the rude

mechanics
of even

a frond
of as basic

a food
as grasses,

it surpasses
the grasp of

academia’s
minds,

ever
breaking

apart, little
by little

the lines—
fine spines

in brittle
alliance—

thought
to separate

art
from science.

  

 

Seven Wishbones Guard
the Seahorse’s Chest

        —not six, not eight, but

               seven’s as evolution’s
deemed best—for

        each horse wears
               the identical vest

of vees overlapped
        one across the next,

               a chevron of geese,
a breast of plates

        that flex. One
               suspects the fishes

with only six wishes
        were too soon

               crushed, whereas
eight’s just one too

        much wishbone’s-
               worth of weight.

A chainmail link
        too great, you sink.

               Staying pliant’s
this armor’s art—

        and a guarantee
               of buoyancy

for the ocean-
        roaming heart.

  

 

A Bat Goes Wherever
Answer Fails Inquiry

and follows that
failure intently.
Let’s say you lost
your hat and went
out after it and
kept after it and
only came back to
sleep the search
off periodically.
That’s what a bat’s
about. Where echo
drowns—that’s
where it’s drawn.
It casts for depth
and reels itself
down, winding
a way made of
cavity. Say you
found a thread
of fine sorrow
or a cast of regret
on a stone wall,
and couldn’t stop
making a ball.
What if you fell
for the absence
of reflection in
a well—a well
that didn’t seem
to end in the
usual pool of
cool water?
How far would
you tunnel after
a vanishing point
that kept
vanishing further?
Is this what it
means to say
forever? What’s
better than words
that don’t leave
tracks or answer
an echo back?
Maybe no one
but you knows
what a wayfinding
squeak you
make. Maybe
no one but you
really has to.
There are pockets
of world only
you slip into,
grooves of mind
so deep no sleep
will plumb them.
And you can’t keep
from them.

 

 

 

Todd Boss updated bio here.

Read more poetry by Todd Boss in Terrain.org: the Letter to America poem “She’s Going to Be Beautiful” and three poems.

Header photo by Porawat Suepchaktip, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Todd Boss by René Treece Roberts.

 

