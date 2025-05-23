Three Poems by Todd Boss

As Deep as an Inch

a crown-

ing awn of

wild emmer

wheat spike-

lets, fallen,

will open &

pawl, open

& pawl—

as nights’

& days’

humidities

go round—

to cinch its

dry rattle

of seed

into ground.

So profound

are the rude

mechanics

of even

a frond

of as basic

a food

as grasses,

it surpasses

the grasp of

academia’s

minds,

ever

breaking

apart, little

by little

the lines—

fine spines

in brittle

alliance—

thought

to separate

art

from science.

Seven Wishbones Guard

the Seahorse’s Chest

—not six, not eight, but

seven’s as evolution’s

deemed best—for

each horse wears

the identical vest

of vees overlapped

one across the next,

a chevron of geese,

a breast of plates

that flex. One

suspects the fishes

with only six wishes

were too soon

crushed, whereas

eight’s just one too

much wishbone’s-

worth of weight.

A chainmail link

too great, you sink.

Staying pliant’s

this armor’s art—

and a guarantee

of buoyancy

for the ocean-

roaming heart.

A Bat Goes Wherever

Answer Fails Inquiry

and follows that

failure intently.

Let’s say you lost

your hat and went

out after it and

kept after it and

only came back to

sleep the search

off periodically.

That’s what a bat’s

about. Where echo

drowns—that’s

where it’s drawn.

It casts for depth

and reels itself

down, winding

a way made of

cavity. Say you

found a thread

of fine sorrow

or a cast of regret

on a stone wall,

and couldn’t stop

making a ball.

What if you fell

for the absence

of reflection in

a well—a well

that didn’t seem

to end in the

usual pool of

cool water?

How far would

you tunnel after

a vanishing point

that kept

vanishing further?

Is this what it

means to say

forever? What’s

better than words

that don’t leave

tracks or answer

an echo back?

Maybe no one

but you knows

what a wayfinding

squeak you

make. Maybe

no one but you

really has to.

There are pockets

of world only

you slip into,

grooves of mind

so deep no sleep

will plumb them.

And you can’t keep

from them.