One Poem by Erin Rodoni

Obsidian

Even the dark is endangered now, but it once ran wild

in my own backyard. It arrowed up from soil,

lifting shadows of grass blades into scales and fur

and teeth. Then larger things, the drape of willow trees

into feathered wings, a crouching body from hills

that hid the sun. Shapeshifter with a spine of ridgeline,

crest of cypress, antlers of weathervane and chimney.

Pantherine, cetacean, its heft like sand

against the house, pressing hard the panes.

When it brushed against my bedroom

window, it made a sound like glass

on glass.

\\

Hunted by light trespass and clutter, cornered

at the deadend of alleys—maybe you’ve been

taught the dark is dangerous

to approach, but as a girl I used to

feed it shadows from my palm.

It came to me without a face,

the way I imagined my future

lovers coming to my window, leaving me

widowed. The dark, an obsidian steed I could ride

all the way to wave-knapped cliffs

where love gives way

to grief.

//

There is pleasure now in naming

the things that will outlast us. See

how under, between, below, the dark

bides its time? It will claim the shapes

of our glass abandonments

as soon as the lights

go out inside.

\\

Would you believe me if I told you

I sometimes rode the dark alone, my shadow

fused to its molten cold? Didn’t you, my future,

join me once? Link your arms around my waist

and hold on tight? Obsidian delivered us

to a beach of black glass, black water

shattering against ebony cliffs. And then

a stillness fell like sand hushing through an hour

glass. Seals surfaced starglazed silence, ripples

knapped of starklight. Didn’t we slip

out of our skins and into silken algae

as if into dark’s own pelt? My future

children floated somewhere in the vast

plane of past and potential, within me

or without. If I imagined them at all,

I imagined them small

against a night like this.