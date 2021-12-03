Blue butterfly among purple and white flowers in a foggy field
Poetry
·1 min read

One Poem by Michael Wasson

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Landscape with Visual History Centuries Later

I am not here
                      to conquer
         this field of

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

q’úx q’úx q’úx
                    xattát:     ’íske ɬéep-1

ɬep:2

         hím’pe
                    puhuhúx—3

 

 

1 [the sound of] clouds / torn [in the hands]: like butterflies
2 [gone] butterflies:
3 in the mouth / a landscape [after a light snowfall]—

 

 

 

Michael WassonMichael Wasson is Nimíipuu from the Nez Perce Reservation in Lenore, Idaho. He earned a BA from Lewis-Clark State College and an MFA from Oregon State University. The author of Swallowed Light (Copper Canyon Press, 2022), Self-Portrait with Smeared Centuries (Éditions des Lisières, 2018), translated by Beatrice Machet, and This American Ghost (YesYes Books, 2017), Wasson is the recipient of a Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellowship, a Native Arts & Cultures Foundation National Artist Fellowship in Literature, the Adrienne Rich Award for Poetry, and others. He currently lives in Japan. 

Header photo by LedyX, courtesy Shutterstock.

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2021 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Support for Terrain.org is provided by readers and the Michael Donnelly Faculty Award at Kansas State University.
Candles at an altar
Next
Candles

Terrain.org is the world’s first online journal of place, publishing a rich mix of literature, artwork, case studies, and more since 1997.