One Poem by Michael Wasson

Landscape with Visual History Centuries Later

I am not here

to conquer

this field of

q’úx q’úx q’úx

xattát: ’íske ɬéep-1

ɬep:2

hím’pe

puhuhúx—3

1 [the sound of] clouds / torn [in the hands]: like butterflies

2 [gone] butterflies:

3 in the mouth / a landscape [after a light snowfall]—