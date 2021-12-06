Person with umbrella in rainy alley in Japan with glow or red lights
Person with umbrella in rainy alley in Japan with glow or red lights
·1 min read

Terrain.org’s Nominations for 2023 Pushcart Prize and 2021 Best of the Net

The editors of Terrain.org are pleased to announce our nominations for the 2023 Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses series, the prize chosen by Pushcart Press that anthologizes the best of the small presses publishing this year, as well as our nominations for the 2021 Best of the Net anthology, published by Sundress Press, which celebrates the best online literature and art each year.

For the 2022 Pushcart Prize (XLVI), which publishes this month, “What I’ll Miss” by Dennis Held is included, Terrain.org’s first Pushcart Prize. Here’s hoping our success continues!

Terrain.org 2023 Pushcart Prize Nominations

Poetry

Nonfiction

Fiction

Terrain.org 2021 Best of the Net Nominations

Poetry

Nonfiction

Fiction

Artwork

 
Please join us in congratulating these authors and artists–and if you haven’t yet read these contributions, now’s a good time to get them in your queue!

Header photo by Masashi Wakui, courtesy Pixabay.

