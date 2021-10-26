One Poem by Judith Harris

Burnings in October Light

All morning, the smell

of dry peat and tinder burning

in the woods behind my house,

where I see a few men

in bright flannel shirts

cutting down limbs from the oaks

to set them ablaze,

then retreating from the smoke

and covering their faces

as they head back to the truck

parked on a side of the road.

It’s fall, a season fluent in loss—

leaves wafting like words in the wind,

words I would speak if I only had

the words to speak them.