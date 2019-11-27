Bee in Blue Tulip
The road is dust,
the pines, tents of green
in the far distance.
In the fields, buttercups
and dandelions
dapple the pastures,
and one nervous
bee, now dropping into
a blue tulip’s
demitasse cup.
What ecstasy this is
I can only imagine,
as it soars out to the sunlit
sky, and diminishes—
leaving the afterthought
of its honey
here, on my tongue.
To a Crepe Myrtle
When you die, there will always
be more from you, not less.
When your timbers are cut,
and bundled up as trusses
for panels of railroad cars,
or the wild silk of your panicles
woven into Indian saris;
when you stand upright
as a wooden soldier
in a toy shop’s lighted store front,
when you come full circle
into the forests of dust.
