Bee in Blue Tulip



The road is dust,

the pines, tents of green

in the far distance.

In the fields, buttercups

and dandelions

dapple the pastures,

and one nervous

bee, now dropping into

a blue tulip’s

demitasse cup.

What ecstasy this is

I can only imagine,

as it soars out to the sunlit

sky, and diminishes—

leaving the afterthought

of its honey

here, on my tongue.

To a Crepe Myrtle



When you die, there will always

be more from you, not less.

When your timbers are cut,

and bundled up as trusses

for panels of railroad cars,

or the wild silk of your panicles

woven into Indian saris;

when you stand upright

as a wooden soldier

in a toy shop’s lighted store front,

when you come full circle

into the forests of dust.

