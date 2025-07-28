THE 16TH ANNUAL CONTEST IN POETRY, NONFICTION & FICTION IS NOW OPEN! DEADLINE: SEPT. 1.
Driftless Region of Wisconsin
CurrentsSoundscapes Podcast
·2 min read

Soil, Story, and Shelter

Soundscapes Episode 10

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Terrain.org Podcast

In our tenth episode of Soundscapes, we present Soil, Story, and Shelter:

LISTEN TO PODCAST

In this rich and reflective conversation, Renata Golden speaks with essayist Tamara Dean about her book Shelter and Storm: At Home in the Driftless and her decades of life in Wisconsin’s Driftless region—a landscape uniquely spared by glaciers, leaving behind steep bluffs, spring-fed streams, and hidden histories. Dean explores how engaging with the land can be both a political act and a personal reckoning, weaving together environmental care, citizen science, and the ghosts of those long erased from rural memory. From foraging groundnuts to unearthing the links between reproductive rights and white supremacy, she reveals how landscape and story are inseparable. Their dialogue is a meditation on awe, resilience, and the quiet revolutions that begin at home.

About Tamara Dean
Tamara Dean is the author of Shelter and Storm: At Home in the Driftless (University of Minnesota Press, 2025), a collection of 12 true tales of discovery that invite readers to experience nature mindfully in a time of uncertainty. Tamara’s short stories and essays have appeared in The American Scholar, Creative Nonfiction, The Georgia Review, the Guardian, One Story, Orion, The Southern Review, STORY Magazine, and other publications. She is also the author of a book on sustainable living, The Human-Powered Home, and bestselling college textbooks on computer networking. Tamara has earned an MFA in writing from Vermont College of Fine Arts and has been awarded fellowships at Brush Creek Foundation for the Arts, Mesa Refuge, The Tyrone Guthrie Centre, and elsewhere. She teaches writing workshops independently and through writing centers such as Hugo House, The Loft, and Writers.com.

About Renata Golden
Renata Golden has studied the natural world in Arizona and New Mexico for decades. Her writing appears in literary journals and anthologies, including Dawn Songs: A Birdwatcher’s Field Guide to the Poetics of Migration, First and Wildest: The Gila Wilderness at 100, and When Birds Are Near: Dispatches from Contemporary Writers. Her essays have been finalists for the River Teeth Literary Nonfiction Book Award, Penelope Niven Creative Nonfiction Award, Annie Dillard Award for Creative Nonfiction, and Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University Award. Mountain Time: A Field Guide to Astonishment won the Southwest Book Award and was a finalist for the New Mexico/Arizona Book Award. Originally from the South Side of Chicago, she lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
 

Soundscapes is a Terrain.org podcast. In keeping with our mission, Soundscapes takes an aural approach to the search for the interface—the integration—among the built and natural environments. Thinking of this liminal zone as the soul of place, Soundscapes seeks to bring you deeper into the souls of our contributors and others passionate about place with the hope of strengthening our communities in all their multifaceted forms.

Header photo by Tamara Dean.

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2025 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Previous
One Poem by Nathan Erwin
Next
Three Poems by Bradley David Waters

Terrain.org is the first online literary journal of place, publishing award-winning literature, art, editorials, and community case studies since 1998.