One Poem by Nathan Erwin

Liam Remembers a Chautauqua Ridge
after “Deirdre Remembers a Scottish Glen”
– author unknown, 14th century
Summer of my body’s feeding: erased by
defiant wind and ice, by snows that took sixty-
seven lives this month, while the waves of Lake Erie
rose & stayed in place, dancing like a photo-
graph of hazy light, one crest, foaming above the
rest, turning & asking.
Land wild with Winter Gold & rooting boar, a roof
of owls above coyote tracks, sleepwalking snow, dreams
of fallen grapes. Land wild with white pine, a revving
plow, the price of heat, the flame above the Shale
Creek Falls. Land of the Unhoused with far-off scraping
shovels. The outreach worker with handwarmers, test strips,
& a two-way, racing to a clearing laced with
box elder, calling out to John, a Seneca
man, just outside the rez, frozen under an A-
frame— gone, quick as a deer breaking through the tree line.
Winter, all crammed up against the golden hills of tomorrow,
burns blisterblack. The storm of the dead is a ringing
pain of silence off the white wing beat of snow. I drive
home through the lake’s crying, squint and pray to the blue knife sleet.
As the trees turn a dark purple, the heartwood of land rumbles
to remember the bright heartbeat of bees, to remember
the emerald warmth of skin.
