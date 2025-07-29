THE 16TH ANNUAL CONTEST IN POETRY, NONFICTION & FICTION IS NOW OPEN! DEADLINE: SEPT. 1.
Poetry
·1 min read

One Poem by Nathan Erwin

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Liam Remembers a Chautauqua Ridge

after “Deirdre Remembers a Scottish Glen”
   – author unknown, 14th century
  

Summer of my body’s feeding: erased by
defiant wind and ice, by snows that took sixty-
seven lives this month, while the waves of Lake Erie
rose & stayed in place, dancing like a photo-
graph of hazy light, one crest, foaming above the
rest, turning & asking.

Land wild with Winter Gold & rooting boar, a roof
of owls above coyote tracks, sleepwalking snow, dreams
of fallen grapes. Land wild with white pine, a revving
plow, the price of heat, the flame above the Shale
Creek Falls. Land of the Unhoused with far-off scraping
shovels. The outreach worker with handwarmers, test strips,
& a two-way, racing to a clearing laced with
box elder, calling out to John, a Seneca
man, just outside the rez, frozen under an A-
frame—         gone, quick as a deer breaking through the tree line.

Winter, all crammed up against the golden hills of tomorrow,
burns blisterblack. The storm of the dead is a ringing
pain of silence off the white wing beat of snow. I drive
home through the lake’s crying, squint and pray to the blue knife sleet.
As the trees turn a dark purple, the heartwood of land rumbles 
to remember the bright heartbeat of bees, to remember
the emerald warmth of skin.

   

   

   

Nathan ErwinNathan Erwin is a land-based poet from the northernmost tier of Appalachia. A community organizer, he currently operates with the Pocasset Wampanoag tribe fighting for land, food, and seed sovereignty. His writing has recently appeared in The Journal, Ninth Letter, and Poetry Wales.

Header photo by Mirosław i Joanna Bucholc, courtesy Pixabay.

 

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2025 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Driftless Region of Wisconsin
Next
Soil, Story, and Shelter

Terrain.org is the first online literary journal of place, publishing award-winning literature, art, editorials, and community case studies since 1998.