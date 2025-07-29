One Poem by Nathan Erwin

Liam Remembers a Chautauqua Ridge

after “Deirdre Remembers a Scottish Glen”

– author unknown, 14th century



Summer of my body’s feeding: erased by

defiant wind and ice, by snows that took sixty-

seven lives this month, while the waves of Lake Erie

rose & stayed in place, dancing like a photo-

graph of hazy light, one crest, foaming above the

rest, turning & asking.

Land wild with Winter Gold & rooting boar, a roof

of owls above coyote tracks, sleepwalking snow, dreams

of fallen grapes. Land wild with white pine, a revving

plow, the price of heat, the flame above the Shale

Creek Falls. Land of the Unhoused with far-off scraping

shovels. The outreach worker with handwarmers, test strips,

& a two-way, racing to a clearing laced with

box elder, calling out to John, a Seneca

man, just outside the rez, frozen under an A-

frame— gone, quick as a deer breaking through the tree line.

Winter, all crammed up against the golden hills of tomorrow,

burns blisterblack. The storm of the dead is a ringing

pain of silence off the white wing beat of snow. I drive

home through the lake’s crying, squint and pray to the blue knife sleet.

As the trees turn a dark purple, the heartwood of land rumbles

to remember the bright heartbeat of bees, to remember

the emerald warmth of skin.