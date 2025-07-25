Three Poems by Bradley David Waters

Goodbye, Amateur Photographer
Today at 2:30, if the sun
is in the same state of mind,
I will try again to catch the shadow
I failed against yesterday.
I don’t believe you liked
claiming an angle; unless,
on your belly, catching windward
water, over melt-cold pebbles.
Alone under the aurora, I can see you
like a cactus on the tundra, saluting
their invisible whoosh before they
washed you clean of color.
Oh. Snow.
If I must, after swearing it off,
I’ll nudge this snowfall into the
warmer margins of melancholy.
A peek after I said I wouldn’t.
Boots after I said I wouldn’t.
And something with my lips.
Look, clouds are churning out
Bichon-puffed parachutes!
I better get in on this.
Echoes
Weary of my complaints becoming oral tradition,
today I’ll let the wind do all the talking:
Minor chord summer severe as split axe handles.
Sharp crickets sanding away at their own winged tongues.
A bored mutt howling at the end of its rope.
And tomorrow, coming back to me like yesterday’s boomerang.
