Three Poems by Bradley David Waters

Goodbye, Amateur Photographer

Today at 2:30, if the sun

is in the same state of mind,

I will try again to catch the shadow

I failed against yesterday.

I don’t believe you liked

claiming an angle; unless,

on your belly, catching windward

water, over melt-cold pebbles.

Alone under the aurora, I can see you

like a cactus on the tundra, saluting

their invisible whoosh before they

washed you clean of color.

Oh. Snow.

If I must, after swearing it off,

I’ll nudge this snowfall into the

warmer margins of melancholy.

A peek after I said I wouldn’t.

Boots after I said I wouldn’t.

And something with my lips.

Look, clouds are churning out

Bichon-puffed parachutes!

I better get in on this.

Echoes

Weary of my complaints becoming oral tradition,

today I’ll let the wind do all the talking:

Minor chord summer severe as split axe handles.

Sharp crickets sanding away at their own winged tongues.

A bored mutt howling at the end of its rope.

And tomorrow, coming back to me like yesterday’s boomerang.