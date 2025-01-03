Three Ancestor Poems by Ever Jones

1957

whether my blood is tainted, stained or blessed

i sew the roots the same. engine grease shadows

the lines of my palms into a map of origins

that lead nowhere when mean winter skies

turn the ground into a shivering foothill.

follow the life line to raven’s nest securely

in the ceremony of tree branches and

the filed end of a shotgun blowing smoke

from its nose. i might be the son of genocide

but i slit the favorite rabbit’s throat the same

as any witch or mother: swift and light,

the hint of a prayer in the sun slanting

through late spring’s boughs. follow

the heart line to the hope of building a love

you can harvest when coyotes circle

on the coldest day, then to a burn in the throat,

that numbs a day’s work into an American Dream.

i don’t know, but i do know these hills and how

the water rests like a lump in the planet’s throat,

washing oil and water into an unbearable sheen.

1873

the sun fell as a winter tide concealed its ghosts,

the moon forgotten in its temporary shadow.

i was taken when the stars unknotted their light,

the hills of my ancestors disappearing behind me.

inside the strangling weave of lessons on whiteness

are whispers of the ceremony of raven.

i hear the light between unremarkable syllables,

and remember love in the moonflowers, but pretend

not to notice—their language is a god faithless

in his own creation. the ground pulls from them

like a receiving blanket. my feet hold the ground

as it crumbles.

1736

By the pricking of my thumbs,

Something wicked this way comes.

– Third Witch, Macbeth



chiseled licorice root eases the nerves,

i keep the secret under floorboards

then straighten the cross on the wall

for the watchman carrying the Hammer.

women in these hills are burned to ash

when their palms are found stained

with plants. there’s a history of dirt

on our hands and blood enough

to sew a seed if the rain is right.

plant your crops from west to east

for good luck, it will trick the sunset

into believing that every harvest is

a tiny fire. when the wind shifts north

it brings burnt flesh and stale bread

in wafting circulations of knots

winding across the land to infinity.