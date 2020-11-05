Four Poems by Ever Jones

the sun made itself to burn

a long death, a cloud around the equator

my waist

a stone

the poem stalls



tender skin



horizons want resources for the human wish

see the sun lower golden pennies

see me walk there offering peonies

an invocation

through a sheath of violence orbiting my body, my body

the sex of sunlight

the gender of bone

i see dead

trans bodies

as crushed stars on snowshadows

(there’s a feeling here

don’t name it)

i see the living

trans bodies

as crushed stars putting away the hammer

raven’s wings press the living

into evening’s long shadows

that unhinge from the meadow as coffin lids

might open for the one with sorrow



have you wondered how the raven’s human voice

is an usher

in this stadium of suns?



the shadows walk—or is it float?—to the creek

where the salmon were, and kneel into its scrapbook

of lives neatly fixed at the corners

the light of billion-year-old plankton unfolds

its singular cell into a mirror of spines



have you wondered why we follow the raven

to the other side of night

while it has little care for our created

world, spare a few scraps

on the surface of our knowing?

Coyote howl softens the air into aria

& an apple thumps the ground with nightsong

we don’t know why the leaf suddenly shivers

or which paw snapped the blackened stick

but we stay in their echoes until the wound

passes like a sieve of humid air

i am loved here

in the moon’s half-phase

you shining the stars for me

making the galaxy just another walk to the sink

in this new light an owl settles on the ledge beyond sight

giving me a silence far more salient than any word

in this new night pronouns unbecome the body

letters shake loose their coats into ravens

slanting syntax under feathers



pull each system from your/self

noxious weeds strangling the cedar

punctuation’s teeth

sunk

in the ground

& unwind the human gaze leveraging gravity

into supremacy



when Goddess Diamond picks up the letters

in the new sunrise

see a prism of curves

each serif a hooking talon

every comma a new way to feel rain