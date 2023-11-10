Two Poems by Anna Tomlinson

Leaving the Island

I grew so long next to the fields

I thought I was one of the corn stalks,

stubborn & crowned

in golden floss, weathery spears.

I pushed the dirt with my palms,

shucked kernels to taste their sugar,

crush of pericarp on my tongue.

I stood sentry where mowed paths met

& spun to see each horizon

unfold: tree & barn latched

to sky. Near the dark grass

below the dike, I practiced names

all night, so I might one day tell of this:

how at dawn a dozen herons

winged over stone-frost ground,

the Willamette stopped & flowed backward,

a single car carved a path of light

away over the bridge toward town.

Grief

You find him again in spring:

under fall’s earthpack of leaves,

small soft body. To name him

something you don’t already know:

the bushes of buds grow greener

and the neighbors

take their small dog out. You do

what you have to do,

when you find him again. This time

a proper burial, though you know

it won’t last for long. This time

a nice green sheet of earth

in a valley nearby. You cry out

in a voice only the night nurses

hear, with their soft shoes

and deep-bellied sleeves.

This time, he sits under

the moss and oak leaves,

sipping, silently murmuring,

taking the days of summer

like straws in a hand,

choosing the long one,

choosing to stay.