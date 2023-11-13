Two Poems by Jess Williard

Effigy

She finished her lesson on the black box

by asking a roomful of eight-year-olds how,

if they imagined it,

something becomes what it turns out to be,

then gazed toward the field, its promise

of stillness under the auspice of gathering snow.

Somewhere blocks away a mail truck closed its door.

Dogs began to bark.

She remembered her father telling her once

she must be a farmer’s daughter the way she loves rain.

And how rain saved their farm from a wall of fire

that pulled the plains away from the ground

like a ripcord. The silence of their neighbor’s soybean plots

became a shared silence, and together

they cased the smoldering acreage.

Something about magnitude in loss, then.

Something about what comes of being taken away.

Then the wind damage, burnt earth

charted for other places. A burial mound her father,

before she was born, tilled into then stopped

and cordoned off with chicken wire lay bare as it had before.

The fire finished before it got there.

But rain only allows one kind of sadness to make sense, and this

is about snow: its gentle insistence,

how it hushes minutes into months, makes a covered mouth

of wherever it lands.

If her students have learned anything it is that what we see

is affected. They have their own rituals of remembering

though they are too young to know it.

On the field trip to the circus she watched more than one of them

pocket a handful of peanuts from the floor. That’s it.

And the ones with an allowance from their parents chose to keep it,

the crisp bills like guarded cankers in their bags.

The light made a spangled sheet of their faces she carries in memory

now, a bed she remakes every morning even though

the term isn’t over.

Things have begun to leave before they’ve ended—

this winter, the children,

their faces as she sits in an empty room colored

through windows by curing dusk—all she’s been so willing to give

because she thought she could get it back.

Stations on the Opposite Shore

Off John Nolan Drive, the coal stacks still

in bloom, a pilot radios engine failure

to an eastside control tower before his twinengine

Beechcraft meets the stunned surface

of Lake Monona. And in the instant

he looks back to Otis Redding—unbelted,

hand pressed against the porthole window—

he’s taken to the bare-banked reservoir

of his youth, its beckoning ripples

making a milky blanket of the stitched

summer stars. In that reflection he could see

even the shapes of what was hiding

as his classmates stripped to skinny dip:

Glenn’s shame at his newly thickened torso;

how Janet stepped away from herself

in order to get down to little enough

not to be suspected of apprehension.

And his own slender shoulders unfurling

to wings that shuddered meekly beneath

his t-shirt. As if they had just been born.

Above their silhouettes a universe

was stanchioned patiently in the sky.

This he could see next to what was there

to see: the boulders holding stations

on the opposite shore; someone

slipping scared into the water like space.