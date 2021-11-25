Two Poems by Stacie Leatherman

Postcard to Parsnip

Since we end,

there must be you,

who sweetens

because of frost.

Pale carrot cousin,

naked mole rat of root vegetable.

They call common statice

marsh-rosemary,

sea-lavender.

But the underworld’s

strung with lanterns,

pockets of moon.

Postcard to Poultice

I’m en route wearing precipice,

fewer oratories. You heard the August

crickets? Loud, last haul, clean grating night.

Coyotes cry from my back door,

their talk wakes me with their sound sadness,

reaching. While over the brushline

the dead disappear in discarded,

unrushed colors.

Will you arrange yourself

as red geranium,

ascent of white Greek step?

Tree-top finch

rosy above snow?

Later and earlier lace

of light?

Sleeve-

full of violets?

Forgetfulness:

you’ve been with me all this time?