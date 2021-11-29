Knock, Knock: Aquí Estamos, a Quarterly Series



Dear America: Still Counting

Not the deep ermine of New England snow;

not all the diamonds of a Broadway night;

not windblown prairie wheat whose silky flow

of gold I’ve seen you wear, dazzles my sight

as do these homemade picket signs that roar,

COUNT EVERY SINGLE VOTE!

Cleanse what you are:

each of your three million miles and more

stained by injustice, wrongs you fail to right,

torn by fools trusted with your destiny.

Make yourself whole and steady as a star,

wearing these signs of what you mean to be!