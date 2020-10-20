Old Roads, New Stories: A Literary Series

Why We Have Blue

I could tell you a heron

tows the sky from night to day,

or that herons

pull the clouds along,

ferrying rain to a harbor town

where a boy is missing his dad.

Maybe he’s twelve now,

or seven,

and this town has a woman

catching storms in buckets,

and she uses that water

to wash her corners clean

because cobwebs, because

wind-dust, because always

the world returns

with its same too much,

but you wouldn’t believe me;

herons are birds not stories.

And the sky doesn’t move;

who ever thought that it did?

~

Come watch the boy for a minute;

he’s riding a bike.

Or he’s kicking a rock while he walks.

Or since rain

hasn’t soaked beneath a tree

there’s still a cloud-head dandelion dry enough.

Noises go on all around him:

the shush of tires,

of cars passing by

on wet roadways,

and dogs so constantly barking

that you don’t even hear.

And, yes, there are smells of course,

just further in the background.

Like the smell

of spring-almost-over:

mix of sun, chlorine,

and arguments starting.

Watch the boy while he grabs it.

Blows the parachute-white away.

~

The heron is great.

And it’s blue.

But it isn’t

bringing a message.

On nights that the moon goes missing,

it only knows it’s dark.

~

No, it’s stories we’ve got

and keep telling. Stories

to seem less wingless.

Stories to turn

our necks around

and look where we went wrong.

~

Take the storm—

it’s still there behind us in the harbor,

and the woman

dips a plain blue cup in a bucket.

Do you know how it tastes

to drink rain in the morning . . .

not a drop

that rolls down your cheek,

a whole body-full?

Maybe you can answer Yes like her.

Or wish you could

~

because seven,

because wind-dust,

because kicking a rock down the sidewalk,

because it isn’t just tires that shush, and you don’t need rain

to come along and whisper It’s too late. You’ll live it all over again,

but with different and fewer people.

Because sky.

Because heron.

Because the sky doesn’t move when the heron moves.

Because whether it’s a harbor or a mountain town.

Because missing,

and mix up,

and rain.

~

Or else I could tell you

that the boy looked up, and when he did,

the heron was towing in sunlight.

I could tell you he knows more than fights

and knows that summer

is a different kind of blue,

that it has no gray

in its feathers.

I could tell you the name of the harbor,

or make one up less matter-of-fact.

I could say It’s time for the bonfire to start.

And we could go.