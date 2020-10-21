Three Poems by Ted Kooser

A Light Snow in Late March

There is a kind of light, thin snow

that the wind can’t pick back up

once it has put it down and given it

a kick, and let it unroll across

the lawn, at least a puffy wind

like this one can’t, unable to

bend down far enough to get its

fingers under an edge (a fringed

edge on this morning’s carpet)

to straighten it a little, although

it’s making quite a show of trying,

sensing that someone may be

watching from a nearby window

where, indeed, somebody is.

Raindrop

I saw a raindrop, once, on the hood of a car

in a used car dealership, just that one

shining drop, but it had everything around it

in it, all of the other cars and pickups,

every red, yellow and blue plastic pennant

flapping above it, a row of newly planted

saplings standing in line by the highway

with bandaged trunks and saggy guy-wires,

the whining traffic and the sky overhead

that was looking more and more like rain,

four or five swallows darting within it.

One drop of rain had taken in everything,

and there was my face, though a little

distorted, one flat white cheek pressed up

against that curving window, peering out

at all of the world and all that was in it,

from the inside out, for the very first time.

Ship-Model Kit

The lid of its box had a colorful picture

of a four-masted clipper unzipping

a blue ocean that had been loosely

laid out, its folds rolling, its opened

lapels showing a foamy white lining,

far more color right there on that flat

cardboard carton than on the millions

of pieces inside, all the same gray

like lead soldiers, and all fastened

together, tab to tab, plastic cast

as one piece, much like the long folds

of dolls that my Grandmother Kooser

snipped out of the Ames Daily Tribune

just to entertain me and my sister,

though all that had happened before

I’d grown older and ready to take on

an expensive, elaborate ship-model

kit with an accordion-fold of thin

paper instructions, hundreds of words

I had almost no patience for reading,

wanting to start where I wanted to

start, gluing together the few pieces

I recognized, laying the miniature

oars over the laps of the lifeboats,

etc., but this time I made myself

follow directions, having made wastes

of other such kits—fighter planes,

locomotives and cars—and I laid it

all out in my room on a card-table,

the halves of the hull, all the sails,

full, quarter and jib, like seashells,

all of the miscellaneous pieces

that a ship had to have to be real,

right down to the thin little ladders

of rigging to climb to the yardarms,

there to sit, keeping my balance

despite a stiff breeze, looking out

over the sea of my room, the night

with its crickets like ropes and spars

creaking below my screen window,

the waves I could feel going slack

at their edges, the faraway harbors

with their busy bazaars going quiet,

the salty nets drawn up and drying,

their glass floats like small bubbles

in the night’s iridescence, as I bent

squinting over the bits of that ship

I was building to dream me away.

Poet Dennis Held Pays Tribute to Ted Kooser and His Lifelong Contributions to Poetry

Ted Kooser’s poems reveal a receptivity to a wide and various range of experiences—physical, yes, which is often the focus of those who write about his work; but also mental and emotional. And his adept handling of the conversation between thought and feeling is remarkable. Given the emphasis on abstract expressionism—to use one shorthand phrase—that pervades much of the poetry that makes its way into the public’s eye, the work he’s published for more than 800 columns, when placed beside his own books, stands as a testament to the continued impact of the power of clarity of expression when combined with imaginative searching.