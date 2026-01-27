and what we may give

Remora

What are those little fish called?

The snippets that become

themselves chumming around the floating humpbacked beautiful whales?

In front of me, my wife is standing.

Facing our smeared wet mirror

she combs a brush so gently over her teeth.

I lower my left cheek

into the soft back of her,

clamp my eyes shut.

I can picture them in this head, those fish, as a dream.

They glide suctioning from tooth to fin.

Maybe they suck at aging dead skin,

maybe they skim absent rotting flesh of the last meal

from whale’s slivers of baleen into their tiny silver mouths.

Maybe they are just anchoring themselves

to something soft and beautiful and gently moving

in pillowy sea

when they are feeling small

and so tired

of swimming

alone.

My wife giggles in her sleep.

Lying in bed later I feel her roll her growing pregnant body away from me.

I lower my cheek into the soft back of her.

I want so badly to become small.

Small Feelings Curled and Uncurling Proboscis

In a kaleidoscope of singular places

I’ve bared myself

to the black-veined brown monarch queens

making their way to southern sun.

And it’s always someone else who calls them

on the wind to my attention. Says look

wandering, how spectacular!

And just now, I believe, maybe wings

aren’t always good fortune.

The friend in Missoula today, or Boston, or New York.

Her hands shaped in a heart the last time I saw her.

In El Paso. Or Taos. Or was it Mexico?

With wings, we are now everywhere

and everything is becoming nothing

but so far away.

And look at the orange golden milkweed

under the rainbow crescent

I make with the garden hose

above my gravel driveway,

the triband striped grub, hanging there,

her antennae soon to curl, her snoot nose

to tow mineral water into mouth

and all her soon-to-be. And she will rest, again,

but so far away.

FAMINE

A wave touches the bottom of a cloud

And I am writing to you

There is no beginning

The son throws itself to the ground

The bottom of the exhale

The transition is as dying

A white dwarf

Of the spirit

Is it terrifying

You once asked me

Shutters in quake

Of the spirit

The cuttings

The earth exhaling in wind

And I am writing to you

The gates of hell

Two night birds

Locked in my stomach

Angels

Locked in my stomach

I am writing to you

And all of the sudden

Everything hurts

It’s the way of a motor

Light trapped in the cylinder body

Ignited in compression

You once asked me of heaven

Light trapped in cylinder body

Ignited in compression

Violent as a star

I write to you

We all wanted

To hear this wind breathe

Its always moving

It is not for everyone

This heaven

This hunger



As If I Held Old Meditations on Pork

Dawn’s light would stir slow

in the morning, and I would be drawn

as my grandfather to wrapper, meat, crusty

sow belly and the boy at the edge of town,

high in the mountains

that would stand on the edge of the happy

river clapping, under faded tree light, soft

hands, laughing, watching the bats,

dip.

Drawn to him, dancing with doctors,

chest heaving, exaltation.

Me, in and out of fever.

Him, diarrhea dribbled down reedy legs.

My mother, clammy hands shielding

my immature eyes

from the truth in the small

sanatorium.

And death would smell like rot flesh and wrapper,

crusty, pork belly

on the table next to you.

I wonder

if there are still young boys

in small mountain towns

who clap

and watch the bats dip,

sonar.

28: How Can We Then Return to Happy Flight?

pat on the bottom and cry, and breathe, and breathe again

like weed to weed to weed

I was born my mother says, by water, a puddle Black bird American wailing Coot

fattening on thin reeds in elevated deep pond

legs stretched, feet bigger than head, like her insides understood

pulled by jagged pinching teeth

before she did, that I would always be on the move

moved to mountainous precipitous body

searching for a body, one like mine in wilderness

through droop arched bill

when I was born, I was already walking shores was already dying, was already

you, clouding steep shoreline ravenous to home

touching the world too much so they caged me, a brooder, a month

only knowing growing

still under heat lamp to let you all catch up

like the burden of life must be eaten slowly

when I was born, it was a cold month my mother said

devoured in the spread of seedling

her body heat entered the egg of me the way a mothers does

I lift you into mouth

clutching little life

so you may grow on my insides

when I was born, I became, clutching maybe her last warm breath, alive

spread like roots in crop

breathe again, and breathe again, and breathe again

you are only a seed, to flower that no one has loved

pat warm chest and cry

grow as feelings, to weed to weed to weed

Ursa Major

I used to say my mother was as beautiful and black as night. A black night great bear

wrapping me in her arms. Used to say she was like this perpetual celestial cluster night bear,

was like purple, a swirl, and was not like a, was like the, was the constellation Ursa Major,

the great bear black in the sky with her teeth around faint eyed lynx. Biting bear blood pools

at the end of her clenched jaw dropping dew shoot stars down to this earth.

I used to tell people I was born of this earth, born of the soil where one of her sprite bear

stars mixed with milky sappen ash clay and sprouted like mold from this dirt little hairs that

became my fur, my furry body. I used to lay under bruised plum sky, my back, alight, bare

against grass, pinned to ore, my chest pleading with air, eyes hoping to catch sight of her

overstepping ether. I used to point her out to shadows. Satellite bear

in flight, that’s her. So far away, and like this night, not the, this. Ursa Major, the greater,

black in the beautiful sky dim lit constellation, so far away, beyond twilight and bare.

And you know, they never believed me, could never understand how this bear could fly

every night and never need hug this green and brown and black and white bare ground,

this Ursa Minor, this

rooted little black bright bear.

Still Beating

after Derek Sheffield’s “A Good Fish”



My guide does not say,

jerk that bitch.

No, Rip its god-damned lip off.

They’re steelhead not soft mouthed book worms, I mean, brook trout.

And I know as sure as a pock-spotted cloud to a November day,

to lack of sleep-smeared eyes

the shrapnel sea eagle, preening,

well fed on the far bank willow

knows what I do not—

how to catch a fish.

Knows the pools my guide will swing wide on,

the pools he will plummet and dip his oars into

as a dance that lasts just long

enough for me to pass another fish,

miss another unripped lip.

Eagle laughs.

I know what he doesn’t, though,

The empty full rack in the back of the minivan,

the cans that rattled on the way to the dock that morning.

The smudge of charcoal under our fire pit eyes.

What it means, ceremony, mourning.

Know how to interpret the formality of melted soles.

The bottoms of our feet. Blackened. Raw. Fire. Bring water.

Amen. And what my friend Sheekee, Wolf, meant when he said

We never grow up, only out, only howl,

and they will ask us to never cry as wound again.

My lost moon friend, drunk brothers never bother to sleep,

a hangover is a matter of course for a fisherman,

and

so

of course, some days.

Some mile past Eagle

our guide finally asks me,

wondering if I would to eat his offering from cold mitten fingers—

a photograph,

the capturing of my first winter run hen.

Amen, he says, names her someday fish.

Grins. Squats. Spits chew spit.

Or was it Sunday fish—

holy mother of the river with a hole

splitting her stigmata mouth?

I hold her gently. I am to kill her. As our tradition, to eat her mineral salt

still beating heart.

And I wonder if her eyes see my eyes,

see my fresh watery tears drowning

the hollows.

And when I blink to rub them gone

I wonder if when I open them, it will all be gone—

if the guide will no longer be there crouching, bottom

to water in this river, my holy place.

Holding my too-expensive phone to his eyes.

And if the hen, her too will be gone.

And if I blink again

then the river— if this river, then,

only the river will remain.

and what we may give

on this a.m. radio station

a woman says

that whales make

the loudest noise

of any creature

and if we are blessed to have him

this is what we will teach him our glowing offspring

our killer whale son

to click

to whistle

to pulse

to never echo

to never echo our past

to scream

to avoid

capture

to make the loudest noise he can

to forever be seen

to be seen

heard

felt in ways

we never have

to never echo our past

to make the loudest noise

he can

to be seen

they will speak of him

our

black and white son

glowing