Learn to Speak Bird

An Engineer’s Guide to Slowing Down



When you start paying attention to birds, you notice something surprising. The world was never really quiet. It only seemed that way.

A northern cardinal whistles from the top of a wintry maple tree. Somewhere deeper in the branches, a black-capped chickadee answers with its bright, bouncing call. Something rustles through last year’s leaves. Overhead, a group of Canada geese passes across the sky, their honks echoing through the clouds.

Once you begin listening, it becomes hard to ignore.

For Nick Paolino, the founder and engineer of Wings & Whistles, that shift began with a walk. Like many parents, he and his child would enjoy the same loop around the neighborhood day after day. At first, the birds were simply part of the scenery, quick flashes of movement in the trees and brief sounds from somewhere overhead. Then he began recognizing who showed up. Each walk began revealing patterns he had never noticed before.

The return of the yellow-rumped warbler’s call now reminds him of spring. What began as a passing curiosity slowly became something closer to a daily check-in with the natural community outside his door.

Nick’s wife, Linda, jokes that “birding sneaks up on you.” One day, you wake up, pointing out a song sparrow to your child before you even realize you have learned its voice. As their interests deepened, so did a question: How could more people experience that moment of recognition? How could learning birds feel welcoming instead of overwhelming?

He kept thinking about how to invite people in, the way he once had in the classroom. Before becoming a full-time engineer with a dream, he was a music student, composing for an atonal orchestra, and later a coding teacher for students in the Bronx. Across subjects, he found meaning in helping people feel capable, curious, and connected to what they were learning. Slowly, he realized he was approaching birds the same way he once taught coding. In many ways, he was teaching a language.

Birds already give us pieces of that language every day. Their vocabulary surrounds us long before we know what any of it means. Birding is not just about memorizing names and the ability to recall them. It is about engaging your senses and letting different ways of learning work together. You listen closely. You look up. You notice patterns. A sound connects to a shape, a season, a movement. Over time, recognition builds through repetition.

Birders have long used playful memory tricks to help people hold onto what they hear. The barred wwl famously seems to ask, “Who cooks for you?” The white-throated sparrow is often remembered through a phrase like “Oh sweet Canada, Canada, Canada.”

Nick wondered if the process could be made easier for beginners. Learning bird calls often feels scattered at first. You hear something interesting, search online, and hope you encounter that same bird again so the memory sticks. It can feel like trying to learn a language by overhearing random conversations.

That idea eventually grew into Wings & Whistles, an app Nick built to help beginners learn bird calls through short, playful lessons. Instead of overwhelming people with endless recordings or dense field guides, the app introduces birds through short “learning journeys” that group common backyard species or birds beginners often confuse. Each lesson invites listeners to compare sounds and describe what they hear. A call might sound metallic or sweet, like a whistle or a trill, clipped and chatty or soft and even.

The goal is not perfection. It is recognition.

This is why so many birders begin in their own backyards. At first, you might notice a small black-and-white bird hopping through the grass with a group of companions, their quiet chirps like library whispers outside the window. Later, you learn it is a dark-eyed junco. Eventually, you begin recognizing the sound before you even see the bird. The ordinary begins to feel fuller. The walk you always take becomes newly alive. Beyond the quiet pride of identifying a new bird, birding’s real gift is learning to slow down.

Once you start noticing birds, you begin noticing everything else too. The shift of seasons along a familiar trail. The plants growing at the edge of a path. The quiet communities of life unfolding in places you thought you already knew. You pick out feeders to go outside your kitchen windows. Birdbaths collect rainwater in small backyard clearings. A corner of the lawn gets left unmowed and suddenly fills with pollinators. What begins as curiosity grows into relationship.

The world itself has not changed, but the way you experience it has. Sometimes the first step toward that shift is as simple as stepping outside, looking up, and listening.