THE 16TH ANNUAL CONTEST IN POETRY, NONFICTION & FICTION IS NOW OPEN! DEADLINE: SEPT. 1.
Barn owl flying at night
Letter to AmericaPoetry
·1 min read

Letter to America by
Carrie Green

One Poem

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Incomplete Abecedarian of Censored Words

Each line opens with a word listed in the article, “These Words Are Disappearing in the
New Trump Administration,” The New York Times, March 7, 2025.
 

At risk of dissolving into feather and bone, the owl
belongs to night. I hear its soft question,
confirmation that it breathes. I try to
discriminate between call or cry, to understand its
expression, whether fear or fierceness erupts from its beak.
Female or male? Its song reaches beyond
gender, beyond pine or oak, stars or moon.
Historically, owls meant death and protection, witches and wisdom.
Indigenous communities also believed owls punished injustice,
guarded fires, signified the soul released.
Key populations threaten / are threatened.
LGBTQ as penguins, barred as books,
marginalized to remnants of barns and woods. If
non-binary, then flight. If endangered, then silent as
oppression snatching up mice. Listen: tonight
pollution drowns the owl’s screech. Why not
race to a more tuneful end, roost inside the heart’s
systemic pulse? The owl can pinpoint
trauma’s signal skittering through leaves,
unconscious as survival. Talisman and repellent,
victim and predator, it stutters duets or screams like
women, wings spread, prepared to strike.

    

     

    

Carrie GreenCarrie Green is the author of Studies of Familiar Birds: Poems (Able Muse Press, 2020). Her poems and visual poems have appeared or are forthcoming in American Life in Poetry, Verse Daily, Salvation SouthStill: The Journal, Tupelo Quarterly, Shenandoah, and elsewhere. She works as a librarian in a public library.

Read more poetry by Carrie Green appearing in Terrain.org: “More Questions of Travel, 2020,” a Letter to America poem, and four poems.

Read more Letters to America in Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance and Democracy, published by Trinity University Press in collaboration with Terrain.org.

Header photo by Andrewfel, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Carrie Green by Ayna Lorenzo.

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2025 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Western river in autumn
Next
Illustrating Love: A Review of Water Bodies: Love Letters to the Most Abundant Substance on Earth

Terrain.org is the first online literary journal of place, publishing award-winning literature, art, editorials, and community case studies since 1998.