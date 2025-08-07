Incomplete Abecedarian of Censored Words
Each line opens with a word listed in the article, “These Words Are Disappearing in the
New Trump Administration,” The New York Times, March 7, 2025.
At risk of dissolving into feather and bone, the owl
belongs to night. I hear its soft question,
confirmation that it breathes. I try to
discriminate between call or cry, to understand its
expression, whether fear or fierceness erupts from its beak.
Female or male? Its song reaches beyond
gender, beyond pine or oak, stars or moon.
Historically, owls meant death and protection, witches and wisdom.
Indigenous communities also believed owls punished injustice,
guarded fires, signified the soul released.
Key populations threaten / are threatened.
LGBTQ as penguins, barred as books,
marginalized to remnants of barns and woods. If
non-binary, then flight. If endangered, then silent as
oppression snatching up mice. Listen: tonight
pollution drowns the owl’s screech. Why not
race to a more tuneful end, roost inside the heart’s
systemic pulse? The owl can pinpoint
trauma’s signal skittering through leaves,
unconscious as survival. Talisman and repellent,
victim and predator, it stutters duets or screams like
women, wings spread, prepared to strike.
