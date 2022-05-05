Letter to America by Carrie Green

More Questions of Travel, 2020

Oh, must we have our dreams

and dream them, too?

– Elizabeth Bishop, “Questions of Travel”





All year, no waterfalls or crowded streams.

We have stayed at home and thought of home,

watching ourselves like strangers

on screens. Did we learn to admire

the sunsets unfolding pink curtains

above our own split-level roofs?

To feed and catalog the robins

nesting above doorframes,

the cardinals too bright against dull November days?

To ponder, for hours, the poses of rabbits—

their height and length revealed to us

when they stood on their hind legs

to delicately rub their eyes

or stretched their whole bodies out like cats?

Did they comfort, these creatures uncaged?

Surely it would have been a pity

not to have let the starter

unleash its froth and foam on the counter.

Not to have noted the first crocus

proceed to the last aster.

A pity not to have heard

the traffic noise fade into the sound

of a woodpecker drilling down.

Never to have observed the birch trees

bow beneath ice and, later, unfurl

into green once again. Yes, a pity

not to have added all of these to our feeds.

To distract ourselves from ourselves—

what is this need? Is it too much or too little

imagination that makes us crop out

the sink full of dishes, the empty chip bags

floating at our feet? To avert our gaze

from the tents popping up in our city parks?

To shut our ears to the breath in our own bodies,

to the sound of someone struggling to breathe?