Five Tankas by Winshen Liu

Tankas for Our First Fall

in Mississippi



southern gothic walk

curbside hydrangeas,

dried but still standing, unpressed,

fade like wallpaper:

yellowed Victorian prints

peel off the doctor’s office.

at this time of year

if you kiss a dog

on the softest spot behind

her half-flop ears, smell

the cinnamon of pine cones

they sell at supermarkets.

changing of seasons

sweaters and jackets,

pullovers and cardigans

lounging like lions.

my mother used to call out

who left their turtle shell here?

known as beaver moon

last night I wanted

to shout, Look! Look at the moon,

a spooned olive yolk

to scoop into a photo,

keep as a gift to swallow.

for the holidays

clouds arranged like scutes:

a tortoise crawls the sky

west to east tonight.

they reset for tomorrow,

before our parents arrive.