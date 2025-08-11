Five Tankas by Winshen Liu

Tankas for Our First Fall
in Mississippi
southern gothic walk
curbside hydrangeas,
dried but still standing, unpressed,
fade like wallpaper:
yellowed Victorian prints
peel off the doctor’s office.
at this time of year
if you kiss a dog
on the softest spot behind
her half-flop ears, smell
the cinnamon of pine cones
they sell at supermarkets.
changing of seasons
sweaters and jackets,
pullovers and cardigans
lounging like lions.
my mother used to call out
who left their turtle shell here?
known as beaver moon
last night I wanted
to shout, Look! Look at the moon,
a spooned olive yolk
to scoop into a photo,
keep as a gift to swallow.
for the holidays
clouds arranged like scutes:
a tortoise crawls the sky
west to east tonight.
they reset for tomorrow,
before our parents arrive.