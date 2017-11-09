Field Sketch for Meadow Lark

(PLATE XXXVIII.) from Illustrations of the Nests and Eggs of Birds of Ohio, text by Howard Jones and illustrations by Virginia Jones, 1879-1886



In a field stained April green,

her son pointed at the swirl of grass

that signaled the nest. Virginia

glimpsed the eggs glistening

like wet stones. Abandoned,

he said, which took the sting

out of the mother’s cries.

He unstitched the green grass from brown

to expose the nest’s dome—

a frame for tiny beaks to bloom like secrets,

a window opening

into first, staggering flight.

Study for Long-Billed Marsh Wren

Illustrations of the Nests and Eggs of Birds of Ohio, text by Howard Jones and illustrations by Virginia Jones, 1879-1886



Before Virginia finds

the crook and bend

of marsh grass,

she sketches the mass

of yarn and thread

that squats like a tumor

at the bottom of her sewing kit.

A mystery how the skeins

unspool themselves

into snarls, but here

Virginia intwines

the crimson grosgrain

from Genevieve’s best dress

with the indigo wool

from her favorite gloves,

as if weaving a spell

for a daughter who loved

to unpuzzle the tangles

of remnants, whether

silk or weed stem,

velvet or vine.

Long-Billed Marsh Wren (Plate XLVI.)

Every ornithologist has noted the fact that but few nests of the whole number found contain eggs, and many guesses have been made to account for the construction of so many useless houses.

– Howard Jones, Illustrations of the Nests and Eggs of Birds of Ohio, illustrations by Virginia Jones, 1879-1886



Impossible,

while considering

the intricate ribbons of grasses

lashed to cattails,

the feathers and plant down

refining the interior,

not to think

of the other nests—

unlined, emptier

than husks—

hidden like typhoid in marshes,

small temples

to promise

unfulfilled.

Climbing for Nests

with a line from The Naturalist’s Manual: Containing Descriptions of the Nests and Eggs of North American Birds, Oliver Davie, 1882.



You’ll need a pistol, for a bird’s life should count

as nothing against your doubt. For the tallest trees:

a rope to tie your waist. Climbing irons

to scale the trunks. A net, a ladder. A saw.

Aspire to stealth, but don’t despair at the din

of leaves, the snap of twigs beneath your feet.

Spared or shot as specimen, the bird

won’t betray the inelegance of your climb.

Consider yourself lucky to evoke,

if not the bird’s indifference to the earth’s pull,

then the native ease of apes in upper limbs—

ancestors who bend and weave branches into nests.

From behind a scrim of leaves, they peer up

at endless branching light to scratch and yawn.

Carrie Green is just now coming up for air from obsessing about eggs, nests, and birds in general. Poems about these and other obsessions have appeared or are forthcoming in DIAGRAM, River Styx, Flyway, Beloit Poetry Journal, Poetry Northwest, Crab Orchard Review, and elsewhere. She lives in Lexington, Kentucky, and works as a reference librarian in a public library.



Header image: Plate XXXVIII by Virginia Jones, from Illustrations of the Nests and Eggs of Birds of Ohio, text by Howard Jones and illustrations by Virginia Jones, 1879-1886; courtesy Smithsonian Libraries.