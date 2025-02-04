Three Poems by H. M. Cotton

Stranded

These rocking chairs have gullied along their wooden

grains. Sea-salt winds concave the softer rings,

and when we stand our legs pull cypress prints

like lithography. Beyond the back porch mesh,

the clouds have chugged their fill and spilled themselves

into the bay while lightning trips and ozones

the air. And still the water keeps on rising.

Twelve inches in as many hours. I track

its level on the nineteen-forties clap-board

siding while you twist godless prayers

on every bead I’ve strung, clasped, and restrung

for your blue chakra stone. Last night, you told

me of a universal star bowl that we

can’t see from here, but once you slipped

below the Southern Hemisphere and saw

a whole new set of stories written in the sky.

Octans tattoos the triangulation

of your elbow. I softly recollect

the last time we were here: when rotting dock

pilings seemed twice as high. Beached man-o-war

were land mines on our walk, and you tied jute

into a Turk’s head knot for me, your favorite

niece. And now your thick, moquettish hair

has disappeared, but we still spiral through

the years. Pulling out the kayaks, we dip

along the edges of this flood, our paddles like strips

of litmus, searching for constellations in the repository.

Old Country

The shadow line slides sideways, rolls its shoulder

over the brae, and kneads into the gloam

beyond the window frame of the old homestead.

The valleys on the back of my hands

deepen in the fading light. I distend

the tablecloth, imagine hollandaise

caught in the fabric weaves from brunch

after Uncle Mike’s benediction.

Plaster and lath walls dull the clawhammer record

of who begat whom. So I siphon

banjo riffs from leaky faucets: wipe the mealy

deposits off and pray the slide resonates,

and out stutters a tune I recall,

though by now the words have long dissolved.

I catalogue its notes, begin again.

Cold Bluing

July has marooned into September

and with it, the berries meant for pies.

Grandpa sits on the lip of his rosewood

rocker working out a scratch with a perma

paste touch-up. His Colt .45, a getup

just like The Duke’s, rests birdlike in his hands,

fingertips darkening with the trigger guard. They

purple like our hands did when we picked

Summer’s bucket of bluing rabbiteyes

and he whistled McLintock! That was the last

time I heard him ball up air. He can’t pucker anymore

so I don’t know where the whistle went. I think

he has it hidden behind his teeth where we all hear

peppermints clacking, cracking, but pretend we don’t.

Instead, we read history blooming in the sink and swear

our lives have crusted on the cast-iron skillet.