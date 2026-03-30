One Poem by Kristin Emanuel

After the Hereafter

We interview the de-extinction candidates. Afterwards,

they linger in a waiting room preening wings, tapping

hooves, snacking on chips from vending machines,

pawing disinterestedly through Time and People magazines

while we sequence their genomes, fashioning squiggles

of DNA. It’s a qualified pool: the cave bear, the dodo—

plants too, the Rapa Nui palm propped near a window,

guzzling sunshine, adjusting luxurious fronds. We rifle

through resumes. We need a reason for each species.

This one could eat invasive bugweed or reduce climate

change marginally. What if we released a population

of passenger pigeons by 2030? All dead creatures must

yearn for life, its appetite, its radiant pangs. A little longer,

we promise. We are deliberating, calibrating technology.

Let’s not repeat our past failings like the Pyrenean ibex,

whose last living member, Celia, we discovered crushed

under a tree in January 2000. Three years later, her cloned

baby pranced from our waiting room back into the world,

revitalized once more: a fantasy of blood and slime, legs

kicking, until mere minutes after birth, she died, her feeble,

improbable body still steaming with warmth, her eyes wide.