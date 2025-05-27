One Poem by Dennis Held

Remission

Wait: what was my first mission? And why

did it take five years to go from four-star

cancer—and malignant melanoma is an angry

cancer, the oncologist (okay, my oncologist) said

to my face, nothing to hide between us anymore

and her, pregnant with what became difficult

twins, jaundiced and leathery and failing to thrive.

But she got me started on immunotherapy

and the Gamma knife that saved my brain—yes,

my neurosurgeon—and the radiation that saved

my torso and the marijuana that saved the rest.

Because yes, that was my mission, to keep sucking

air, to gobble up life by the bucketful, to hell

with keeping a list, and love like a poem, without

meaning to at all.