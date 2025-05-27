One Poem by Dennis Held

Remission
Wait: what was my first mission? And why
did it take five years to go from four-star
cancer—and malignant melanoma is an angry
cancer, the oncologist (okay, my oncologist) said
to my face, nothing to hide between us anymore
and her, pregnant with what became difficult
twins, jaundiced and leathery and failing to thrive.
But she got me started on immunotherapy
and the Gamma knife that saved my brain—yes,
my neurosurgeon—and the radiation that saved
my torso and the marijuana that saved the rest.
Because yes, that was my mission, to keep sucking
air, to gobble up life by the bucketful, to hell
with keeping a list, and love like a poem, without
meaning to at all.
