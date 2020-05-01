This River’s Part



As now, each evening brings a last embarrassment

Of light that shames the setting sun to drop its fan,

A tawdry final display. But as the darkness

Sways its daily way, up from deepest holes within

The earth, the loving men of Myrtle rise to give

Their wives the few remaining sparks that nothing

Else can draw from those who live in shaded valleys

Along the Clearwater River, racketing down a pocket

Of rock, applauding itself through shallow rapids.

And where a muscled swimmer barrels into slower

Pools, old basalt can trick the undercurrent and legs

Are turned to stone. Wraiths that might be geese

Conspire the body down to where the dregs of those

Who doubt the influence of birds lie tangled deep

In shrouds of cottonwood. No matter how or where

It stops, flesh is never far from where it starts.

Not a Breeze at the Windfarm



At least the hawks are happy if not

the alternative energy workers who appear

to be idle themselves during a freak Palouse

calm spell but perhaps the local raptors

aren’t dying quite as quickly as usual

this particular afternoon due to the lack

of propeller action on the giant windmills

stymied by the intermittent zephyrs.

Red-tails especially and sharp-shinned,

ferruginous and the harrier—all

are especially susceptible to death by

good intentions. Turns out you can save

the earth but not anybody on it

especially those you love which is

why the notion of sustainable anything

(even me) doesn’t translate all that well

out here in the hell-and-gone stalled

former farm fields of Oakesdale.

But if we believe hard enough

perhaps a couple thousand acres

of polycarbon arms and revolutionary

bearings will turn it all around and even

death itself will be unsustainable for at least

one lifetime, maybe, say, mine.

Header photo by Barry Bjork, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Dennis Held by Stephanie Regalado.

