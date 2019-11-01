Road Fire



They started out as automobiles but once

they turned into Dad’s work cars they existed

in a mixed state like plasma or centaurs

not quite living but never fully dead and always

in need of a jump with crackling cables

only to barrel down the road with the muffler

clamped on with Campbell’s soup cans, screwdriver

jammed in the dashboard to run the defroster,

a greasy napkin sucked out through the rusted floorboards

you could see the road through, backseat a tangle

of beer cans and rusty crescent wrenches

and broken pliers, a toolbox he drove past

the brown August grasses, smoke rising from

his cigarette, the ashtray full to the brim.

Vacuum Cleaners in a Blizzard



Huddled out the back door of the thrift store

the death of Capitalism is laid bare:

caged without reason behind chain link fencing facing

front and ranked at attention a dozen captive

soldiers with no battle to bear and wearing

identical Grenadier caps of snow.

No one will ever use them again, disposable

mercenaries heralding planned

obsolescence and the death of the noble.

Or maybe they’re simply discarded broken home

appliances, and nobody’s symbol but my own.

Snow piles up in the night and that’s no image

out there, asleep under the bridge.

Missoula After Whiskey



Two drunk boys laugh under the Higgins Street

Bridge, climb the girder arches, hand over hand

climb the steel in the dark of night, in swirling snow

climb the foot-wide beam across the Clark Fork

fifty feet above the applauding rapids

climb with chilled hands still drunk but sobering

halfway across these boys are no strangers

they look to one another for answers

they climb under the bridge for this story:

one boy turns back and loses his grip

his fine-spun wool scarf slips loose and falls,

drifts slowly down, twists as it does,

lands on the astonished river, then gone.

Two boys hold on and wait for better light.

