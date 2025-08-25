THE 16TH ANNUAL CONTEST IN POETRY, NONFICTION & FICTION IS NOW OPEN! DEADLINE: SEPT. 1.
Hummingbird
CurrentsOld Roads, New Stories
·1 min read

During Hummingbird Season

By Rob Carney

Old Roads, New Stories: A Literary Series
 

Maybe this happens to everyone, but I doubt it: Sometimes, every other year or so, a hummingbird comes and joins me while I’m watering the yard. A peripheral swoop. Then hover. Like, What kind of rain is this anyway? Like it’s watching the arcing action of the spray and letting the mist cool its feathers. Then it’s in, gliding back and forth for a while, an invisible-trapeze crisscross through the water. And riding the top of it, surfing. And unconcerned with me…. Most days come with parts that I would trade, that I wish didn’t happen, but this is never one of them.
 

            My wish for you this morning?
                        That a hummingbird will visit—
                                    bright, brief green.

 

 

Rob CarneyRob Carney is the author of nine books of poems, including The Book of Drought (Texas Review Press, 2024), winner of the X.J. Kennedy Poetry Prize, and Call and Response (Black Lawrence Press, 2021), and his collection of creative nonfiction, Accidental Gardens: New & Revised, is forthcoming from Wakefield Press. His work has appeared in Cave Wall, The Dark Mountain Project, Sugar House Review, and many other journals, as well as the Norton anthology Flash Fiction Forward (2006). In 2013 he won the Terrain.org Poetry Award and in 2014 he received the Robinson Jeffers/Tor House Prize for Poetry. He is a Professor of English at Utah Valley University and lives in Salt Lake City. Follow his Terrain.org series Old Roads, New Stories.

Header photo by Domenic Hoffmann, courtesy Pixabay.

Map
