During Hummingbird Season

Old Roads, New Stories: A Literary Series



M

aybe this happens to everyone, but I doubt it: Sometimes, every other year or so, a hummingbird comes and joins me while I’m watering the yard. A peripheral swoop. Then hover. Like, What kind of rain is this anyway? Like it’s watching the arcing action of the spray and letting the mist cool its feathers. Then it’s in, gliding back and forth for a while, an invisible-trapeze crisscross through the water. And riding the top of it, surfing. And unconcerned with me…. Most days come with parts that I would trade, that I wish didn’t happen, but this is never one of them.

My wish for you this morning?

That a hummingbird will visit—

bright, brief green.