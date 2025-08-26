North Rim Lodge Lost to Wildfire

How odd, I think for a moment, for someone to post

in elegy of the lodge a picture of the view of the canyon

from the window of the lodge rather than, say,

a picture of the lodge itself, but actually

it’s not odd at all because of course it’s not

the building we’ll miss the most but the memory

of ourselves in it: all we did in and regarded from it,

like how I stayed there once with my mother

while my father and sister hiked rim-to-rim,

and my mother and I were invited only

to drop them off on one side and then on the other

pick them up again. While they moved through

places with otherworldly names like Bright Angel

and Phantom Canyon and transformed together

into little lithe beings that drowsed by day

in the scorching interior and then trekked

with their lean packs during night’s reprieve,

I lumbered around the rim in the parking lot

detained from leaving the lodge at checkout time

by my mother’s missing nightgown,

which my mother realized was absent only after

we’d packed and hefted all the luggage into the back

of the jeep. I inquired with housekeeping,

retrieved the room key we’d already turned in,

hunted in the under-bed darkness and through

the room’s jumbled towels and linens, for the first time

taking over for my flustered mother. Eventually

we found the nightgown back in the jeep

inside a paper bag full of overripe apples, and then

my mother could recall stashing it there

for some good reason but could not recall

exactly what that reason was. I was wondering

what new territory we’d just entered.

How to unfold, smooth out the wrinkles

in that map. Also, I was feeling a little smug

as I slid into the driver’s seat. Also,

some of the lodge’s lobby furniture

was upholstered like our couches back home,

which was not a let-down but rather reframed

our old couches as suddenly worthy

of a second look. Reader, look at me leaving

all of the real beauty out. How that night

the gown was apple-scented when my mother

slipped it on again. How the moonlight held her

dress rehearsal for starring ghost, but

for the moment she still had substance

in this world. How the figures moving

across the canyon in the darkness surely

loved us even from that far. Look at me

mourning the wrong thing again. Bats

bumbling softly against night’s face. I can’t

even describe how the canyon stunned us

from the window view, but you’ve seen

the postcards. Or those photos they run

in the paper after the tourist, for a better shot, takes

one step too far back, and then the perfectly

framed landscape is itself again without us.