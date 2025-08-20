Four Poems by Mark Irwin

The following poems appear in Mark Irwin’s Once When Green (University of Massachusetts Press, 2025, winner of the Juniper Prize for Poetry). They are reprinted here by permission of the poet and press. Learn more about Once When Green and purchase here.

Holiday Inn

When we checked into the hotel, I remembered how we’d been

intimate in the forest, and that love is not a fleeing into nature

but an opening, just like that attempt to get back to your

childhood room, door after door that can only lead to more trees

fuzzy with birds. The hotel was not crowded, but those bells

we heard were only the sporadic tumble of coins from a machine

vending drinks, not the vespers from that church in the mountains. We

did drive there the next day, sat in the wax-scented silence opening

the way moss will near a spring, or the slow-motion dead into our

minds. Yes, as though they are trying to reconceive, rekindle

the sparking seconds—cricket or sparrow chirp, laughter—while the house

sags in shadow, yet memory is an opening too, trying new riffs

to make things last, accessing then excessing the present briefly the way

rain does, its fecund scent summoning others, some from that childhood

room that you are approaching now, the desk drawer filled with green

acorns, the chert arrowhead, and the collection of buffalo nickels, year

by year, in the small blue folder, the buffalo out of bounds now,

the herd we saw on the way home below Spinney Mountain, twenty

or so by the fence, shaggy, their great heads snorting, tons of small

thunder, their hooves and horns, the lost root and roof of the land.

What if?

To become this iris waiting to be ungowned

as the warm spring breezes come. Now feelings

of arriving are confused with departing. You wish to leave

but have no place to go, for place is changing

everywhere. The forsythia’s sulfur-yellow boughs lit with twitching bees,

blackbirds nesting, chirping, flashing their chevrons through the hedgerows, and frogs

grunting among cattails in the marsh. Now you would like to become free enough

to fill the moments beginning to occur. Last night in sleep

the seeds you planted became small blue flames that grew taller. What

fruit might they bear? What if this life

is just the porch to something else? What if that bee slowed

by frost on the autumn sill is just waiting for the light

to become the exact length to open its body?

Less Vast Pastoral

If the question is about distance, the answer

is receding forests. If the question’s about time,

we are falling and risk having

only memory. Yes, we are moving forward, following

the sun but—as when driving the same roads—

remember the future. How to become explorers, cartographers

again. We are lapsed tellurians and that one cloud,

elbowing the mountain, reminds. Come,

the mountain says. Come inside. Its blunt steeple

resisting time. Its caves that enclose

the body. The hours know

the body, the years the mind. We breathe, and then

vanish. How to become

more? Blood, carbon, star, leaf. —To reach where the present

opens chance, and verbs sail, crisscrossing

through words, where the horns of those deer

taper into that mountain whose creeks are finding a river, a first

language, a home, a thirst for listening.

Et in Arcadia Ego

Once as a kid he’d buried a pet rabbit in that meadow,

now they’re building a new subdivision of twenty houses

but so far just the foundations have been poured so that from the hill

the site resembles a series of giant graves. —And once he ran

across that space, a kite tugging his arm. Age of the body, age of the land

where 150 million years ago brontosauruses roamed. They swallowed

stones to help digest their food, stones still littering that field,

brontosauruses still lingering as the green icon on Sinclair Oil signs

across the land while here, where a bulldozer ploughs a new road,

an articulation of crows in the crown of a dead elm—tribunal

for the way we’ve come—their caw, caw, cawing sounds half lullaby,

half scherzo. My friend Diane says the beauty of the world is there

because it hurts. Geronimo refusing to surrender then finally sequestered

to Florida. He who’d roamed his native land, locked up in another. Here

in this field, a few dried up puffballs, each one containing trillions of spores,

a black dust the air finds. Brief diaspora, near or far, depending on wind.