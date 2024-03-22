Fireweed, mountains, Alaska
Poetry
·3 min read

One Poem by Ann Fisher-Wirth

The Here of Here
      Storyknife, Homer, Alaska

There is a God of solitude. He covers me closely, like the air. I study Him blindly, by touch. Only His body is everywhere…
  – Anna Kamienska, quoted in Eva Saulitis, Becoming Earth
 

1

The flowers that climbed to the top
of the fireweed are gone
now brittle stalks        curling stems
a calligraphy of dying

those monks who practice for years
to draw a perfect Zen circle
are not more adept
than the backspringing arcs these stems make
 

2

Waves of cloud
                                  sun half high
             the snow
                                      that marks the end of summer
                         sifting on the mountains
 

3

People have been saying the same thing to the ocean forever

I bring you my sadness, my little sadness

I bring you my grief, which moves in me as the waves rise and fall
             and the birds that chase each other and dive, calling

I bring you my desire to be as the yellow leaves accepting winter
             and the smooth or jagged rocks that line the shore
 

4

Clouds across the water
             nearly hide the mountains
                         The only sounds are the far-off

chuff of a boat, and voices
             fading along the road
                         The sadness I always carry

But raspberries, just a few,
             and this wallow might be
                         the bedding place of a moose
 

5

Fireweed towers to my shoulder
             flowers spent, stalks withered
                                     as I walk this short, boggy trail
                         hoping to see a moose—

             Seed tufts cling
                                                 or blow across the road

                                     seeds by the thousands
fall to the ground
                         rise in the wind
                                     caught in sunlight
 

6

Clear day, brilliant snow across the water
last night gusting/bucketing rain

My cabin door creaks and the spruces are blowing
 

7

I walk the gravel road

past junked rusting cars
spiky golden devil’s claw
uprooted tree trunks

now a pheasant skitters by
like a debutante
tail straight out behind her

why not let my heart be glad

for look
here comes a little dog
gray and frisking
 

8

Sunday, the tide pulled back so far
             it seemed we could walk the whole way
                         to the mountains      the wind howling
            slamming         spitting

a bald eagle hunched on the bitter sand
            tearing at a fish      when it finished
                         its heavy wings levered it slanting
upward as gulls rushed in to the flesh refuse
 

9

No words
             just the wind swaying the fireweed
                                     shadows long and the sun half high
                         far away a boat heading off across the water
and the curving wake

             mosquitoes hover, light-caught

                                     somewhere down there in the bog
             two moose sniff the trail of a female
they walked across here an hour ago
                         though I have not seen them

                                     I follow their path behind the house
                         where the grass is matted down

then drag my chair to my porch to watch for moose

                                     fireweed grows up through the boards
                         one seed tuft that can’t shake free
crawls up the rough green wall like a baby spider
 

10

In this place of my brief stay

with the vivid sudden magpie
and the spruces
and the mountains
and the sea

whitecaps on the water
winter coming quickly
liquid blackness
once the sun goes down
 

11

No movement in the spruces
             the fireweed
                                     hushed as if waiting
                         A tiny winged insect
lies against the glass
             outside my window
                                     and another flits around
                         a year’s late mosquito
Behind the trees
             a cloud-covered sky
                                     a few dark shapes
                         against light gray
but even these dark clouds
             do not change, not move
                                     Ah—a small breeze
                         ruffles the fireweed
It comes and goes
             The cold comes and goes
                                     then deepens
                         Rain lashed my window
in the middle of the night
             and now a small rain begins
                                     slanting sideways
                         nearly just mist
It is impossible to remember the world

             Write into your silence here where there’s only the small
             whoosh of flame coming alive in the stove as the cold rises

  

   

   

Ann Fisher-WirthAnn Fisher-Wirth’s seventh book of poems, Paradise is Jagged, appeared from Terrapin Books in February 2023. Her sixth book of poems is The Bones of Winter Birds (Terrapin Books, 2019). Her fifth book, Mississippi, is a poetry/photography collaboration with Delta photographer Maude Schuyler Clay (Wings Press, 2018). With Laura-Gray Street she coedited The Ecopoetry Anthology, published by Trinity University Press early in 2013; a third edition appeared in January 2020. Ann and Laura-Gray have begun work on The Ecopoetry Anthology: Volume II, which will contain poems written since 2010 by poets who were not included in the first volume; it will appear from Trinity University Press in 2025.

Read poetry by Ann Fisher-Wirth previously appearing in Terrain.org: “Corona Journal, Day 32,” a Letter to America poem, and “In the Kitchen,” plus Ann Fisher-Wirth’s first Letter to America, an essay.

Header photo by Kyle Waters, courtesy Shutterstock.

