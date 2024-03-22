One Poem by Ann Fisher-Wirth

The Here of Here

Storyknife, Homer, Alaska

There is a God of solitude. He covers me closely, like the air. I study Him blindly, by touch. Only His body is everywhere…

– Anna Kamienska, quoted in Eva Saulitis, Becoming Earth





1

The flowers that climbed to the top

of the fireweed are gone

now brittle stalks curling stems

a calligraphy of dying

those monks who practice for years

to draw a perfect Zen circle

are not more adept

than the backspringing arcs these stems make



2

Waves of cloud

sun half high

the snow

that marks the end of summer

sifting on the mountains



3

People have been saying the same thing to the ocean forever

I bring you my sadness, my little sadness

I bring you my grief, which moves in me as the waves rise and fall

and the birds that chase each other and dive, calling

I bring you my desire to be as the yellow leaves accepting winter

and the smooth or jagged rocks that line the shore



4

Clouds across the water

nearly hide the mountains

The only sounds are the far-off

chuff of a boat, and voices

fading along the road

The sadness I always carry

But raspberries, just a few,

and this wallow might be

the bedding place of a moose



5

Fireweed towers to my shoulder

flowers spent, stalks withered

as I walk this short, boggy trail

hoping to see a moose—

Seed tufts cling

or blow across the road

seeds by the thousands

fall to the ground

rise in the wind

caught in sunlight



6

Clear day, brilliant snow across the water

last night gusting/bucketing rain

My cabin door creaks and the spruces are blowing



7

I walk the gravel road

past junked rusting cars

spiky golden devil’s claw

uprooted tree trunks

now a pheasant skitters by

like a debutante

tail straight out behind her

why not let my heart be glad

for look

here comes a little dog

gray and frisking



8

Sunday, the tide pulled back so far

it seemed we could walk the whole way

to the mountains the wind howling

slamming spitting

a bald eagle hunched on the bitter sand

tearing at a fish when it finished

its heavy wings levered it slanting

upward as gulls rushed in to the flesh refuse



9

No words

just the wind swaying the fireweed

shadows long and the sun half high

far away a boat heading off across the water

and the curving wake

mosquitoes hover, light-caught

somewhere down there in the bog

two moose sniff the trail of a female

they walked across here an hour ago

though I have not seen them

I follow their path behind the house

where the grass is matted down

then drag my chair to my porch to watch for moose

fireweed grows up through the boards

one seed tuft that can’t shake free

crawls up the rough green wall like a baby spider



10

In this place of my brief stay

with the vivid sudden magpie

and the spruces

and the mountains

and the sea

whitecaps on the water

winter coming quickly

liquid blackness

once the sun goes down



11

No movement in the spruces

the fireweed

hushed as if waiting

A tiny winged insect

lies against the glass

outside my window

and another flits around

a year’s late mosquito

Behind the trees

a cloud-covered sky

a few dark shapes

against light gray

but even these dark clouds

do not change, not move

Ah—a small breeze

ruffles the fireweed

It comes and goes

The cold comes and goes

then deepens

Rain lashed my window

in the middle of the night

and now a small rain begins

slanting sideways

nearly just mist

It is impossible to remember the world

Write into your silence here where there’s only the small

whoosh of flame coming alive in the stove as the cold rises