Trees at dusk
Letter to AmericaPoetry
·1 min read

Letter to America by Ann Fisher-Wirth

One Poem

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Corona Journal, Day 32

A young stag at dusk,

white tail flicking, eating flowers
heaped on a raw grave,

raises his head to watch us
before he vanishes slowly into the trees.

                  ~

Outside the kitchen window,

my Peace roses ride on arching stems
like moons in a lead-white sky.

My? All year, earth holds them,
I ignore them.

                  ~

Night thickens among the branches

of gingko, maple, willow oak, cherry,
redbud, and the thicket of bamboo

that surround this wooden house.
Sometimes I am afraid.

                  ~

At three I knelt on the back seat

of my mother’s car and, looking out the window,
said, there’s so much to see

and so little time to see it. Or so I’ve been told.
It’s like that now, watching the leaves.

                  ~

Bread rises in the oven.

May the stag sink back into the forest.
May the petals drop on the grass.

Whoever you are, may you be at peace
in this great silence, where only the birds speak.

 

 

 

Ann Fisher-WirthAnn Fisher Wirth’s sixth book of poems is The Bones of Winter Birds (Terrapin Books, 2019) and her fifth is Mississippi, in collaboration with the photographer Maude Schuyler Clay (Wings Press 2018). The third edition of The Ecopoetry Anthology, coedited with Laura-Gray Street, was published recently by Trinity University Press. She is a professor of English and directs the University of Mississippi’s Interdisciplinary Minor in Environmental Studies.

Read Ann Fisher-Wirth’s December 2016 Letter to America, as well as “In That Kitchen,” a poem.

Header photo by jplenio, courtesy Pixabay.

 

 

Read other Letters to America in Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy, published by Terrain.org and Trinity University Press.
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2020 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Support for Terrain.org is provided by readers and the Michael Donnelly Faculty Award at Kansas State University.
Pinon-juniper forest, Southern Utah
Next
In Defense of Piñon Nut Nation

Terrain.org is the world’s first online journal of place, publishing a rich mix of literature, artwork, case studies, and more since 1997.