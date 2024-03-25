Letter to America by Lisa Norris

State of the Union

March 6, 2024





They say the president was feisty,

the occasion raucous, the old guy

as full of life and delight as the politician

glad-handing his way at a younger age, despite

his usual stumbling and slurring. Critics

frowned or shook their heads, called out

or jeered or held their seats as supporters

smiled and stood and clapped. Who

among us does not include that gallery

of friends and foes internally clamoring

to be heard, to gain their votes and footholds

to permanent parking spots and fat pensions?

Always Fear’s representatives do their best

to carry messages of unrest, as cheerier voices express

Love’s accomplishments, about which checkers

of facts insist on context. Under today’s

gray sky, I’m taking stock of the locked-

up knee joint, the elbow that aches. Out

my window, a kayak leans its plastic hull

against adobe fence. Moving water once slid

beneath it on rivers East and West when

I muscled it around obstacles, but now I’m

become a spectator, even as the aged

president steers his craft through

currents of change. His direction

may be in question, but look at him go. Tippingly,

he traverses the rocky currents, feeling

Time at his back, a gallery of opinionators

shouting their directions this way

and that, with a loud rush like rapids of rocks

that can pin and drown a paddler. I consider

a sage’s advice to be friendly to the shadows.

Say hello to that disrespectful foe in the protest hat,

give a nod to that under-the-surface trap. Acknowledge

what opposes with a joke and a rapid stroke. Get off

your ass and enter whatever vessel you have,

heading along that smooth green current, keeping

your craft on an even keel as you drop.