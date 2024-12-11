Three Poems by Linda Hogan

Desert

In the red light last night, as sky was evening,

a slender, long-eared fox disappeared into the gold line of horizon,

following a path of daylight,

one more animal constellation

matching herself with earth.

giving herself to the warm breath of time.

Here we might say life refuses itself

but for the holy acacia tree

whose strong leaf medicine is bitten from the leaves

by passing creations

and made some days into tea by my sister.

But the blue cypress stands alone.

At dawn all the heads of creature life rise up like spirits,

the serpent gods, the great large spiders,

small rodents like meerkats

wanting drops of dew,

and over there

a curled up fox with gold eyes

uncurls herself to drink from her own fur.

No one asks how this desert came to be

until wind blows sand from the entrances to dark caves

and they look like dreams.

But yesterday could never have imagined tomorrow,

not the walls inside those black hollows they call rooms

that tell the stories painted

of how star beings entered darkness,

having come down to tell us what they knew

a thousand years back,

what they knew

of rich earth, dark land and fruited gardens,

food enough to feed so many,

the people thinking it would always be

growing there,

never imagining how poorly

the people knew this world

and how badly they turned the earth.

How Trees Call Down the Rain

Singing,

the cedar

unlocks itself to water others

when there is drought.

It sends water through saved roots

to other roots.

Let us stand for the leaves of others

open enough to hold

a cup, they say,

then pour themselves on the leaves below,

and those to the ones beneath

who will then remember to open buds

in the history of becoming leaves,

and singing, they remember

that first falling, the scent.

Such beautiful rain.

Our Love is the call to your forest cathedral,

and you, rain, know we accept you,

how we need you,

every complicated and brilliant

being here. Spring buds are waiting

the first opening of clouds.

The tips of Evergreens want to grow.

New leaves to form.

Fluids rise. They rise, then fall, and rise

when trees sing.

Some humans hear this song.

They lay with an ear on the tree.

I lie down with the forest

and listen, not for the heartbeat that can’t be seen,

only heard, only felt,

but then the first drops of rain

touch my skin,

touch the bark

touch the trees,

the whole earth

touched.

Bird

Far north, my friend,

I find your life is sinking,

your people leaving

the melting world with nothing

to embrace and hold the trees,

and so they fall, those beautiful leaves,

along with the brush, its dark berries sweet

plunging into mud,

the rotting leaves becoming poison

against this earth. It is great betrayal, the large lake

sinking into itself

and leaving all the

beloved animals

no place to go, the birds no water

to land.

They are gone.

Like you, only one came home,

This is what your father divined long ago,

one bird arriving.

For hundreds of years migrating birds, too many to count,

are now the missing.

They knew by stars the feel of earth, those winged,

the first people belonging to this land

said only one arrived. You held it tight

and made for it a lake,

small but right

you offered

its given rite.