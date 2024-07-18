SUPPORT AWARD-WINNING, INDEPENDENT LITERATURE ON PLACE: DONATE NOW.
Alaska creek
Climate Stories in ActionPoetry
Two Poems by Vivian Faith Prescott

In the Presence of the Little Fish

It’s nice to know that our lands are being healed with the help of everybody—teams all over Southeast.
  – Travis Adams, Field Leader, Kéex’ Kwáan Community Forest Partnership
 

Beneath evergreen canopy let us lift
               the understory of us—old growth,
salmonberry bushes, s’áxt’, the tree-ruffle liverwort.

We repaired failing culverts, placed new
               logs in the creek, added large woody debris.
We sawed and chopped and shoveled and hauled.

Let us slow the stream down, shift rocks
               and sediment, build a new side channel,
create pools and eddies to shape a lush habitat.

What had once come undone, been cut down,
               torn up, tossed aside, let go, sloughed off,
been forgotten and flooded, is now restored.

Let us take in a moment of this day, this year,
               this century, where fish used to hide
and rest, where they’d spawn, where they gave

us this life—enough flesh to fill our bellies
               and pantries, rich histories carved
on totems, stunning skins to dangle on our ears,

and bead clans on dance robes. Let us
               scoop up this creek water and sprinkle
it on our heads. Let threads of sunlight in the renewed,

open canopy, flicker atop the stream. Let the creek
               flow our meditations around our boots,
press against our ankles. Let work-weary backs,

blistered hands, and the mud and dirt on our faces,
               be our caretaking ceremony—call the fish
back to this stream. Let their eggs hatch and
               the little fish thrive.
Let them call this creek their home once again.

 
   * s’áxt’ is the Lingít word for devil’s club.

 

 

The Relationship Between

We’ve not been boot-deep in the beach sand
for a few years now. We’re wary of the old stories
we pass down from boat talk to coffee shop—

the local fisherman who nearly died from sauteing
toxic clams for dinner while anchored in a bay,
and in 1799, the 100 Russians and Unangax̂  who died

from eating toxic mussels in Peril Straits.
Sometimes it’s overwhelming, the competing factors
we must consider to keep us safe and satiated—

our island’s traditional foods could kill us, and we’re
numb not from toxins but the governor’s shrug,
the pashaw and wave-off of hands, and always

the money, the money. But, yet, here we are
on this island, doing something— set an example.
regular baseline. proper protocols. empower

communities. —The smallest of small tribes rose
with the tide—all my cousins and more cousins.
And someone announces the saxitoxin level

results on our radio, social media, and newspaper.
It’s all reassuring, especially when I’m walking
the beach and there’s a truck parked on the sand

and a woman from the tribe is collecting specimens,
measuring water temps, salinity, wind and noting
the tide. She’s rain-dressed in her blue raincoat

and rubber boots, and draped in a myth we all know—
the local Lingít story of the Woman-Who-Governs-the-Tides
and now here she is right in front of me, thousands

of years later as if time is but a refilling tidepool
and she’s got her big white bucket beside her and
with a shovel she’s digging at low tide—

going about her day tending to the blue mussels,
the cockles, and the butter clams.

 

 

 

This is the eighth of 11 contributions to the Climate Stories in Action series, in partnership with the Spring Creek Project at Oregon State University. The series runs from late May through early August 2024.

 

Vivian Faith PrescottVivian Faith Prescott (she/her) is a bi writer, born and raised on a small island, Wrangell, Kaachxana.áak’w, in Southeast Alaska. She lives and writes as a climate witness in Lingit Aaní at her family’s fishcamp on the land of the Shtax’heen Kwáan. She is a member of the Pacific Sámi Searvi and a founding member of Community Roots, the first LGBTQIA+ group on the island

Read “Retroflection,” a poem by Vivian Faith Prescott also published in Terrain.org.

Header photo by Pexels, courtesy Pixabay.

Terrain.org is the first online literary journal of place, publishing award-winning literature, art, editorials, and community case studies since 1998.