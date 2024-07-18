Two Poems by Vivian Faith Prescott

In the Presence of the Little Fish

It’s nice to know that our lands are being healed with the help of everybody—teams all over Southeast.

– Travis Adams, Field Leader, K éex’ K wáan Community Forest Partnership





Beneath evergreen canopy let us lift

the understory of us—old growth,

salmonberry bushes, s’áxt’, the tree-ruffle liverwort.

We repaired failing culverts, placed new

logs in the creek, added large woody debris.

We sawed and chopped and shoveled and hauled.

Let us slow the stream down, shift rocks

and sediment, build a new side channel,

create pools and eddies to shape a lush habitat.

What had once come undone, been cut down,

torn up, tossed aside, let go, sloughed off,

been forgotten and flooded, is now restored.

Let us take in a moment of this day, this year,

this century, where fish used to hide

and rest, where they’d spawn, where they gave

us this life—enough flesh to fill our bellies

and pantries, rich histories carved

on totems, stunning skins to dangle on our ears,

and bead clans on dance robes. Let us

scoop up this creek water and sprinkle

it on our heads. Let threads of sunlight in the renewed,

open canopy, flicker atop the stream. Let the creek

flow our meditations around our boots,

press against our ankles. Let work-weary backs,

blistered hands, and the mud and dirt on our faces,

be our caretaking ceremony—call the fish

back to this stream. Let their eggs hatch and

the little fish thrive.

Let them call this creek their home once again.



* s’áxt’ is the Lingít word for devil’s club.

The Relationship Between

We’ve not been boot-deep in the beach sand

for a few years now. We’re wary of the old stories

we pass down from boat talk to coffee shop—

the local fisherman who nearly died from sauteing

toxic clams for dinner while anchored in a bay,

and in 1799, the 100 Russians and Unangax̂ who died

from eating toxic mussels in Peril Straits.

Sometimes it’s overwhelming, the competing factors

we must consider to keep us safe and satiated—

our island’s traditional foods could kill us, and we’re

numb not from toxins but the governor’s shrug,

the pashaw and wave-off of hands, and always

the money, the money. But, yet, here we are

on this island, doing something— set an example.

regular baseline. proper protocols. empower

communities. —The smallest of small tribes rose

with the tide—all my cousins and more cousins.

And someone announces the saxitoxin level

results on our radio, social media, and newspaper.

It’s all reassuring, especially when I’m walking

the beach and there’s a truck parked on the sand

and a woman from the tribe is collecting specimens,

measuring water temps, salinity, wind and noting

the tide. She’s rain-dressed in her blue raincoat

and rubber boots, and draped in a myth we all know—

the local Lingít story of the Woman-Who-Governs-the-Tides

and now here she is right in front of me, thousands

of years later as if time is but a refilling tidepool

and she’s got her big white bucket beside her and

with a shovel she’s digging at low tide—

going about her day tending to the blue mussels,

the cockles, and the butter clams.